Which Too Hot To Handle Season 4 Couples Are Still Together? From Seb & Kayla To Jawahir & Nick

15 December 2022, 12:20

Capital FM

By Capital FM

From Kayla Richart and Seb Melrose to Jawahir Khalifa and Nick Kici, are any of the Too Hot To Handle season 4 couples still together?

Viewers have been getting their teeth sunk into Too Hot To Handle season 4 and many fans wonder if any couples are still together.

Seb Melrose & Kayla Richart and Jawahir Khalifa & Nick Kici are just some of the couples that fans have been rooting for despite breaking a few too many of Lana’s rules, to begin with!

The Too Hot To Handle Contestants Have Stricter Alcohol Limits This Year

Which Too Hot To Handle Season 3 Couples Are Still Together? From Holly & Nathan To Beaux & Harry

With the singletons in the retreat being forced to abstain from any sexual interaction or risk the huge prize fund lowering, many of the contestants went through a journey with Lana and we were all super invested.

So, which couples are still together?

Here’s what we know…

*Warning - huge THTH season 4 spoilers ahead!*

Too Hot To Handle season 4 saw some strong couples throughout their journey with Lana
Too Hot To Handle season 4 saw some strong couples throughout their journey with Lana. Picture: Netflix

Are Seb and Kayla from Too Hot To Handle still together?

Are Kayla and Seb from Too Hot To Handle still together?
Are Kayla and Seb from Too Hot To Handle still together? Picture: Netflix

Kayla and Seb undoubtedly lost the most money on THTH thanks to their steamy antics, but following their huge shower rule break, they managed to follow Lana’s rules through until the final.

Lana even picked them to become finalists despite them not winning the prize - however, they did make it official and become boyfriend and girlfriend!

Since the season finale has only just aired, it’s hard to tell if the pair are still going strong, but after some deep-dive snooping on Instagram, it looks like Seb took a trip to Los Angeles (Kayla’s hometown) shortly after they wrapped filming.

They’ve even been hanging out together with their castmates as they attended promo for the new series in London, but it’s still too early to tell if they’re still as loved-up as before…

Are Jawahir and Nick from Too Hot To Handle still together?

Are Jawahir and Nick from Too Hot To Handle still together?
Are Jawahir and Nick from Too Hot To Handle still together? Picture: Netflix

Jawahir and Nick became one of the strongest couples in season 4 and even went on to win the cash prize after their castmates voted for them!

They stuck together through Lana’s tests in the retreat, including Jawahir picking Nick over new model contestant Shawn for a date night, despite her head briefly turning.

The question on everyone’s lips is are they still going strong? Well, we’ve got reason to believe they are due to Jawahir’s subtle hints on social media since the season finale aired.

She replied to a fan who asked her on her Instagram Stories: “Are you guys still together? I can't keep waiting I can't live like this!”

Jawahir simply responded: “I promise you all. You will all find out soon. Bear with us and enjoy the next amazing episodes."

We’re taking that as a good sign!

Are Brittan and James from Too Hot To Handle still together?

Are Brittan and James from Too Hot To Handle still together?
Are Brittan and James from Too Hot To Handle still together? Picture: Netflix

Again, it’s hard to tell if Brittan and James are still an item following the season finale, which wrapped IRL almost a year ago.

However, the pair are at the very least still good friends after they were most recently spotted with matching Instagram Stories at the Natural History Museum in London in December.

The pair made it to the finals in THTH after a turbulent start and ended the season with a green light from Lana, allowing them to share their first kiss.

We’ll keep you posted on the latest!

Are Flavia and Creed from Too Hot To Handle still together?

Are Flavia and Creed from Too Hot To Handle still together?
Are Flavia and Creed from Too Hot To Handle still together? Picture: Netflix

Love isn’t in the air for Flavia and Creed after their whirlwind romance during season 4.

Creed was developing a connection with Sophie before he decided to pursue new contestant Flavia instead - however, his journey came to an end after his head turned again with the arrival of newbie Imogen.

He was asked by Lana to leave the retreat - but thankfully, he seems to have mended his friendship with Flavia as the pair were spotted hanging out with their co-stars during their trip to London.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The ultimate quiz for Rihanna fans

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Rihanna’s Most Iconic Lyrics?

Match the iconic movie quote to the Christmas film!

QUIZ: Can You Match The Famous Quote To The Christmas Film?

Features

How old was Molly-Mae Hague on Love Island & which series was she on?

How Old Was Molly-Mae Hague On Love Island & Which Series Did She Appear On?

What song is in the iconic Wednesday dance scene?

What Song Is Wednesday Addams Dancing To?

Jenna Ortega's previous TV and film roles

Where You’ve Seen Jenna Ortega Before Her Netflix Role As Wednesday Addams

Max George and Maisie Smith enjoyed a snowy holiday to Lapland

Max George And Maisie Smith Enjoy A 'Winter Wonderland' As They Jet Off On Fifth Holiday Together

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star