When And Where Was Too Hot To Handle Season 4 Filmed?
21 December 2022, 16:45
The lowdown on the filming location for Too Hot To Handle season 4 and when it was filmed.
Too Hot To Handle season 4 is finally here with a whole new batch of singletons learning to follow all-seeing Lana’s rules, which basically centre around the contestants abstaining from intimate interaction in order to form a deeper connection.
As previous seasons have gone, if the contestants break any rules, the huge prize fund will lower each time, with a twist on who wins each series.
Who Won Too Hot To Handle Season 4?
Which Too Hot To Handle Season 4 Couples Are Still Together? From Seb & Kayla To Jawahir & Nick
Another change that happens each season is the filming location, as the THTH cast is always based in an idyllic beach villa - and this time, it was just as dreamy!
So, where and when was Too Hot To Handle season 4 filmed? And how long did the contestants stay in the retreat?
When was Too Hot To Handle season 4 filmed?
Too Hot To Handle season 4 was originally filmed in December 2021 - around a year before the new series dropped on Netflix.
Kayla told us: “[It was filmed] a year ago. Like pretty much exactly, like right around this time we were there.”
Where was Too Hot To Handle season 4 filmed?
Similar to series 2 and 3, season 4 was filmed in the stunning Turks and Caicos Islands, but this year saw the contestants in a brand-new villa with picturesque views of the sea.
Sophie said of the filming location: “It was actually incredible. You know when you look at a postcard and you think ‘I’m never gonna go there’, it was insane.”
Seb then told us: “Honestly it’s like what you see in an advert, the ocean is completely crystal blue and the sand is white.”
Meanwhile, season 1 is the only season that was filmed in Punta Mita, Mexico.
How long did the Too Hot To Handle season 4 contestants live in the retreat?
The THTH season 4 contestants spent a month in the retreat this time around, with Sophie revealing: “I think we were there for like a month.”
The contestants typically stay in the villa for 4-6 weeks, with last year’s Beaux telling us at the time: “We were in the retreat for about three weeks, I think.”
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital