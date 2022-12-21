Exclusive

When And Where Was Too Hot To Handle Season 4 Filmed?

Everything you need to know about when and where Too Hot To Handle season 4 was filmed. Picture: Netflix

By Hayley Habbouchi

The lowdown on the filming location for Too Hot To Handle season 4 and when it was filmed.

Too Hot To Handle season 4 is finally here with a whole new batch of singletons learning to follow all-seeing Lana’s rules, which basically centre around the contestants abstaining from intimate interaction in order to form a deeper connection.

As previous seasons have gone, if the contestants break any rules, the huge prize fund will lower each time, with a twist on who wins each series.

Another change that happens each season is the filming location, as the THTH cast is always based in an idyllic beach villa - and this time, it was just as dreamy!

So, where and when was Too Hot To Handle season 4 filmed? And how long did the contestants stay in the retreat?

Too Hot To Handle season 4 had an idyllic filming location. Picture: Netflix

When was Too Hot To Handle season 4 filmed?

Too Hot To Handle season 4 was originally filmed in December 2021 - around a year before the new series dropped on Netflix.

Kayla told us: “[It was filmed] a year ago. Like pretty much exactly, like right around this time we were there.”

Too Hot To Handle season 2, 3 & 4 were all filmed in different villas in Turks and Caicos. Picture: Netflix

Where was Too Hot To Handle season 4 filmed?

Similar to series 2 and 3, season 4 was filmed in the stunning Turks and Caicos Islands, but this year saw the contestants in a brand-new villa with picturesque views of the sea.

Sophie said of the filming location: “It was actually incredible. You know when you look at a postcard and you think ‘I’m never gonna go there’, it was insane.”

Seb then told us: “Honestly it’s like what you see in an advert, the ocean is completely crystal blue and the sand is white.”

Meanwhile, season 1 is the only season that was filmed in Punta Mita, Mexico.

Too Hot To Handle season 4 was filmed in Turks and Caicos. Picture: Netflix

The Too Hot To Handle season 4 contestants lived in the retreat for a month. Picture: Netflix

How long did the Too Hot To Handle season 4 contestants live in the retreat?

The THTH season 4 contestants spent a month in the retreat this time around, with Sophie revealing: “I think we were there for like a month.”

The contestants typically stay in the villa for 4-6 weeks, with last year’s Beaux telling us at the time: “We were in the retreat for about three weeks, I think.”

