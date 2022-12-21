Exclusive

When And Where Was Too Hot To Handle Season 4 Filmed?

21 December 2022, 16:45

Everything you need to know about when and where Too Hot To Handle season 4 was filmed
Everything you need to know about when and where Too Hot To Handle season 4 was filmed. Picture: Netflix

By Hayley Habbouchi

The lowdown on the filming location for Too Hot To Handle season 4 and when it was filmed.

Too Hot To Handle season 4 is finally here with a whole new batch of singletons learning to follow all-seeing Lana’s rules, which basically centre around the contestants abstaining from intimate interaction in order to form a deeper connection.

As previous seasons have gone, if the contestants break any rules, the huge prize fund will lower each time, with a twist on who wins each series.

Who Won Too Hot To Handle Season 4?

Which Too Hot To Handle Season 4 Couples Are Still Together? From Seb & Kayla To Jawahir & Nick

Another change that happens each season is the filming location, as the THTH cast is always based in an idyllic beach villa - and this time, it was just as dreamy!

So, where and when was Too Hot To Handle season 4 filmed? And how long did the contestants stay in the retreat?

Too Hot To Handle season 4 had an idyllic filming location
Too Hot To Handle season 4 had an idyllic filming location. Picture: Netflix

When was Too Hot To Handle season 4 filmed?

Too Hot To Handle season 4 was originally filmed in December 2021 - around a year before the new series dropped on Netflix.

Kayla told us: “[It was filmed] a year ago. Like pretty much exactly, like right around this time we were there.”

Too Hot To Handle season 2, 3 & 4 were all filmed in different villas in Turks and Caicos
Too Hot To Handle season 2, 3 & 4 were all filmed in different villas in Turks and Caicos. Picture: Netflix

Where was Too Hot To Handle season 4 filmed?

Similar to series 2 and 3, season 4 was filmed in the stunning Turks and Caicos Islands, but this year saw the contestants in a brand-new villa with picturesque views of the sea.

Sophie said of the filming location: “It was actually incredible. You know when you look at a postcard and you think ‘I’m never gonna go there’, it was insane.”

Seb then told us: “Honestly it’s like what you see in an advert, the ocean is completely crystal blue and the sand is white.”

Meanwhile, season 1 is the only season that was filmed in Punta Mita, Mexico.

Too Hot To Handle season 4 was filmed in Turks and Caicos
Too Hot To Handle season 4 was filmed in Turks and Caicos. Picture: Netflix
The Too Hot To Handle season 4 contestants lived in the retreat for a month
The Too Hot To Handle season 4 contestants lived in the retreat for a month. Picture: Netflix

How long did the Too Hot To Handle season 4 contestants live in the retreat?

The THTH season 4 contestants spent a month in the retreat this time around, with Sophie revealing: “I think we were there for like a month.”

The contestants typically stay in the villa for 4-6 weeks, with last year’s Beaux telling us at the time: “We were in the retreat for about three weeks, I think.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift reacted to a film about her song with a song

That Time Taylor Swift Wrote A Song About A Film Inspired By One Of Her Songs

Features

Will there be a season 2 of Netflix's Wednesday?

Will There Be A Wednesday Season 2 On Netflix?

2022 was a whirlwind, here's the breakdown

A 2022 Rundown: From Memes To Pop Culture Moments

Features

Taylor's 2023 is going to be lucrative

Taylor Swift Set To Earn £500 Million From The Eras Tour

The winners of Too Hot To Handle season 4 revealed

Who Won Too Hot To Handle Season 4?

Love Island's Paige Thorne has decided to stay sober until she's in a better place

Love Island’s Paige Thorne Reveals Why She Has Quit Drinking Alcohol

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star