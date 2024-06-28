Who Is Wil Anderson’s Brother? Meet The Love Island Star’s Famous Sibling

Wil Anderson's brother is footballer Elliot Anderson. Picture: ITV2/Getty

Love Island star Wil Anderson no doubt received some tips about fame from his famous footballer brother, but who is Wil’s brother, Elliot?

Wil Anderson is looking for love in the Love Island villa, where he quickly grew close to Uma Jammeh but a few days later told Jessy Potts he was open to getting to know her.

As the drama unfurls on screen, viewers are realising Wil has a rather famous sibling.

On the outside world, his brother Elliot made sure to give his brother his backing when he arrived in the villa, and viewers soon realised exactly who Wil’s brother is – footballer Elliot Anderson.

Get to know Wil’s brother Elliot and his football career here.

Wil Anderson is on Love Island series 11. Picture: ITV2

Who is Wil from Love Island’s brother?

Wil from Love Island’s brother is Elliot Anderson, 21, who plays for Newcastle United as a midfielder. Elliot made sure to show his support for his big bro Wil, 23, when his place on the dating show was confirmed.

After Love Island shared Wil’s announcement post confirming his place in the villa, Elliot shared it to his own account to publicly back his bro, adding the starry-eyed emoji.

Elliot Anderson plays for Newcastle United. Picture: Getty

Who is Elliot Anderson?

Elliot is a professional footballer who plays for Newcastle United, a Premier League club for any non-footie viewers out there.

When he was injured last year, Elliot turned to his siblings – they also have a brother called Louis – to help him get fit again. He told his club: “Last year, (I was) maybe a bit unfit in my eyes, so I went in the off-season and trained hard with my brothers.”

Elliot joined Newcastle United in July 2022 and according to Transfermarkt.co.uk he’s valued at €15m, which is the equivalent on £13m.

Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson. Picture: Getty

Who is Elliot Anderson’s grandfather?

Elilot and his brothers have football in their blood as their maternal grandfather Geoff Allen played as an outside-left from Newcastle United for 1964 to 1968.

Allen was one of Newcastle’s youngest ever players when he debuted aged 17 but his career was cut short in 1970 when he was just 23, due to an injury.

Elliot’s Love Islander brother Wil didn’t follow the football path and instead is a quantity surveyor, working in his hometown of Whitley Bay.

