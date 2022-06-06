What Time Does Love Island Start Tonight & How Long Is It On For?

6 June 2022, 15:17

Here's what time Love Island will be on TV tonight
Here's what time Love Island will be on TV tonight. Picture: ITV2

By Hayley Habbouchi

Here’s the lowdown on what time Love Island starts and how long the show’s first episode is running for.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island is finally returning tonight after what feels like the longest wait ever - and fans get to meet a whole new batch of Islanders in the form of Natasha Ghouri, Gemma Owen, Dami Hope and Liam Llewellyn, to name a few.

As fans of the show will already know, the dating series runs throughout summertime, basically taking over our lives and schedules!

Who Will Be Love Island 2022’s First Bombshell?

But what time exactly does Love Island start?

Here’s what you need to know about Love Island 2022’s first episode, including what time it starts, how long it will be on for and which channel to watch it…

Love Island series 8 begins tonight on ITV2
Love Island series 8 begins tonight on ITV2. Picture: ITV2

What time is Love Island on tonight?

Love Island will start tonight (June 6) and will air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

You can also catch up on episodes you’ve missed on ITV Hub.

The first episode of Love Island 2022 will run a bit longer than the rest of the series' episodes
The first episode of Love Island 2022 will run a bit longer than the rest of the series' episodes. Picture: ITV2

How long is Love Island on for?

Tonight’s episode of Love Island will be on for 95 minutes as it’s the first episode, meaning Love Island will start at 9pm and finish at 10:35pm tonight.

Going forward, episodes will last 60 minutes and will be on from 9-10pm.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Davide Sanclimenti from Love Island's age, job and Instagram revealed

Meet Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti: His Age, Net Worth & Instagram

Love Island viewers were left shocked over Gemma Owen's age

Love Island Fans Are Baffled Over Gemma Owen’s Real Age & Call For Show Format Change

Georgia Townend has been praised by fans for being honest about her Love Island intro

Georgia Townend Praised For Being 'Honest' & 'Vulnerable' About Love Island Struggles

Meet the 2022 Love Island contestants as the cast are confirmed

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: Meet All The Confirmed Contestants

TV & Film

Love Island's first bombshell this series has been confirmed

Who Will Be Love Island 2022’s First Bombshell?

Love Island have switched up the format for the first coupling up

Love Island Announces Huge Change To Format Of First Coupling Up

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ant and Dec's Geordie Quiz

WATCH: Ant & Dec Challenge Roman Kemp To A 'Geordie-Off'

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star