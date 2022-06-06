What Time Does Love Island Start Tonight & How Long Is It On For?

Here's what time Love Island will be on TV tonight. Picture: ITV2

By Hayley Habbouchi

Here’s the lowdown on what time Love Island starts and how long the show’s first episode is running for.

Love Island is finally returning tonight after what feels like the longest wait ever - and fans get to meet a whole new batch of Islanders in the form of Natasha Ghouri, Gemma Owen, Dami Hope and Liam Llewellyn, to name a few.

As fans of the show will already know, the dating series runs throughout summertime, basically taking over our lives and schedules!

But what time exactly does Love Island start?

Here’s what you need to know about Love Island 2022’s first episode, including what time it starts, how long it will be on for and which channel to watch it…

Love Island series 8 begins tonight on ITV2. Picture: ITV2

What time is Love Island on tonight?

Love Island will start tonight (June 6) and will air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

You can also catch up on episodes you’ve missed on ITV Hub.

The first episode of Love Island 2022 will run a bit longer than the rest of the series' episodes. Picture: ITV2

How long is Love Island on for?

Tonight’s episode of Love Island will be on for 95 minutes as it’s the first episode, meaning Love Island will start at 9pm and finish at 10:35pm tonight.

Going forward, episodes will last 60 minutes and will be on from 9-10pm.

