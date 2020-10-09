What Era Is The Haunting Of Bly Manor Set?

The Haunting of Bly House Manor is on Netflix now! Picture: netflix

What are is The Haunting of Bly Manor set?

The Haunting of Bly Manor has finally dropped on Netflix!

The supernatural horror, which stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, is a follow-up series to The Haunting of Hill House and loosely based on the 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw, written by Henry James.

The Haunting of Bly House Manor's era revealed. Picture: netflix

It tells the story of a governess who, caring for two children at a remote estate, becomes convinced the grounds are haunted, and it’s about as terrifying as it sounds.

But what era is the show set in? Let’s take a look…

The Netflix show begins with the narrator telling a ghost story to a group of people and are set in the modern-day.

However, the story itself is set in the 1980s.

Are there flashback scenes in The Haunting of Bly Manor?

Yes, there are several flashback scenes throughout the new series as it jumps between the two timelines.

