What Era Is The Haunting Of Bly Manor Set?

9 October 2020, 15:30
What are is The Haunting of Bly Manor set?
The Haunting of Bly Manor has finally dropped on Netflix!
The supernatural horror, which stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, is a follow-up series to The Haunting of Hill House and loosely based on the 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw, written by Henry James.
It tells the story of a governess who, caring for two children at a remote estate, becomes convinced the grounds are haunted, and it’s about as terrifying as it sounds.
But what era is the show set in? Let’s take a look…
The Netflix show begins with the narrator telling a ghost story to a group of people and are set in the modern-day.
However, the story itself is set in the 1980s.
Yes, there are several flashback scenes throughout the new series as it jumps between the two timelines.
