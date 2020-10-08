Haunting Of Bly Manor Peter: Actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen’s Height, Instagram And Net Worth

8 October 2020, 16:09 | Updated: 8 October 2020, 17:04

Meet Haunting of Bly Manor star Oliver Jackson-Cohen
Meet Haunting of Bly Manor star Oliver Jackson-Cohen. Picture: Netflix/Instagram

Netflix and The Invisible Man star Oliver Jackson-Cohen is all over our screens this year but where is he from? What other TV and movies has he been in? Here’s what you need to know.

Haunting of Bly Manor is back on Netflix and one character that everyone is paying close attention to is Peter, played by actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

Returning for his sequel of The Haunting of Hill House, and also the star of The Invisible Man, we take a closer look at who Oliver is.

Meet Oliver Jackson-Cohen From Haunting Of Bly Manor's Incredible Girlfriend

From his height, to his Instagram account and even his net worth, here’s everything you need to know about Oliver Jackson-Cohen including his age and TV and movie career:

Oliver Jackson-Cohen plays Peter in Netflix's Haunting of House Hill
Oliver Jackson-Cohen plays Peter in Netflix's Haunting of House Hill. Picture: Netflix

How old is Oliver Jackson-Cohen? And where is he from?

Born on October 24 1986, Oliver is currently 33 years old. He was also born in Westminster, England.

How tall is Oliver Jackson-Cohen?

Rather tall, Oliver is an impressive six foot three inches in height.

What other TV shows and movies has Oliver Jackson-Cohen been in?

Oliver is most famous for his roles in the spooky Netflix series but he’s also about to release a new movie called The Invisible Man.

Other projects include Faster, The Healer and Dracula.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen is happy to share details on his Instagram account
Oliver Jackson-Cohen is happy to share details on his Instagram account. Picture: Oliver Jackson-Cohen/Instagram

What is Oliver Jackson-Cohen’s net worth?

Not a confirmed number but Oliver is reportedly worth an estimated $3million.

Is Oliver Jackson-Cohen on Instagram?

He is! Sharing lots of photos of his filming projects, his girlfriend and much more @ojacksoncohen.

More News

See more More News

Davina is moving on from The Oppenheim Group.

Selling Sunset’s Davina Potratz Is Leaving The Oppenheim Group After Landing New Job

The Haunting of Bly Manor is based on a book. But is it a true story?

Is The Haunting Of Bly Manor Based On A True Story?

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and their baby girl are spending quality time together.

Inside Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Home Life With New Baby Girl

Little Mix announced the news about their new LM5: The Tour Film on Instagram.

Little Mix Announce LM5: The Tour Film

Blackpink is formed of four female members

Who Are The Members Of Blackpink? Get To Know Jennie, Lisa, Rosé And Jisoo

Music

Harry Styles was spotted at dinner with a female pal in LA

Harry Styles Pictured Hanging Out With Mystery Woman In LA

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search