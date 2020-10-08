Haunting Of Bly Manor Peter: Actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen’s Height, Instagram And Net Worth

Meet Haunting of Bly Manor star Oliver Jackson-Cohen. Picture: Netflix/Instagram

Netflix and The Invisible Man star Oliver Jackson-Cohen is all over our screens this year but where is he from? What other TV and movies has he been in? Here’s what you need to know.

Haunting of Bly Manor is back on Netflix and one character that everyone is paying close attention to is Peter, played by actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

Returning for his sequel of The Haunting of Hill House, and also the star of The Invisible Man, we take a closer look at who Oliver is.

From his height, to his Instagram account and even his net worth, here’s everything you need to know about Oliver Jackson-Cohen including his age and TV and movie career:

Oliver Jackson-Cohen plays Peter in Netflix's Haunting of House Hill. Picture: Netflix

How old is Oliver Jackson-Cohen? And where is he from?

Born on October 24 1986, Oliver is currently 33 years old. He was also born in Westminster, England.

How tall is Oliver Jackson-Cohen?

Rather tall, Oliver is an impressive six foot three inches in height.

What other TV shows and movies has Oliver Jackson-Cohen been in?

Oliver is most famous for his roles in the spooky Netflix series but he’s also about to release a new movie called The Invisible Man.

Other projects include Faster, The Healer and Dracula.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen is happy to share details on his Instagram account. Picture: Oliver Jackson-Cohen/Instagram

What is Oliver Jackson-Cohen’s net worth?

Not a confirmed number but Oliver is reportedly worth an estimated $3million.

Is Oliver Jackson-Cohen on Instagram?

He is! Sharing lots of photos of his filming projects, his girlfriend and much more @ojacksoncohen.