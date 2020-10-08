Who Is Oliver Jackson-Cohen’s Girlfriend? What You Need To Know About Partner Jessica De Gouw

Oliver Jackson-Cohen has a long-term girlfriend in the form of Jessica De Gouw. Picture: Oliver Jackson-Cohen/Instagram

Haunting of Bly Manor actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen who plays Peter has a beautiful girlfriend but who is she? And how long have they been together? Here’s what you need to know.

Haunting of Bly Manor’s Peter, played by actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen, has become a hot topic ever since he appeared on our screens in the spooky Netflix series.

In particular, fans and viewers are keen to know if Oliver, 33, has a girlfriend and sadly for those who are crushing on the actor, he does have a very lovely partner.

Oliver, who is also starring in The Invisible Man, is currently dating fellow actress Jessica De Gouw who he met while filming the NBC Dracula series together.

So who is Oliver Jackson-Cohen’s girlfriend? How long have they been together? And are they engaged? Here’s everything you need to know:

Oliver Jackson-Cohen and partner Jessica De Gouw met on a TV project together in 2013. Picture: Oliver Jackson-Cohen/Instagram

Who is Oliver Jackson-Cohen’s girlfriend and partner Jessica De Gouw?

Oliver Jackson is dating Jessica who is also an actress. From Australia, Jessica has starred in TV series including Dracula, The Crown, Underground and many more.

Age 32, Jessica can also be found on Instagram @jaydegee.

How long have Oliver Jackson-Cohen and girlfriend Jessica De Gouw been together?

The happy couple have been together for a while now as it’s believed they started dating in 2013. They met while both on set of TV series Dracula.

The Haunting of Bly Manor actor is yet to marry the fellow actress. Picture: PA

Are Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Jessica De Gouw engaged?

There are many rumours that Oliver and Jessica are set to get married soon but there’s been no reports of any engagement or signs of a diamond ring.