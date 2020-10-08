Who Is Oliver Jackson-Cohen’s Girlfriend? What You Need To Know About Partner Jessica De Gouw

8 October 2020, 14:12

Oliver Jackson-Cohen has a long-term girlfriend in the form of Jessica De Gouw
Oliver Jackson-Cohen has a long-term girlfriend in the form of Jessica De Gouw. Picture: Oliver Jackson-Cohen/Instagram

Haunting of Bly Manor actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen who plays Peter has a beautiful girlfriend but who is she? And how long have they been together? Here’s what you need to know.

Haunting of Bly Manor’s Peter, played by actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen, has become a hot topic ever since he appeared on our screens in the spooky Netflix series.

In particular, fans and viewers are keen to know if Oliver, 33, has a girlfriend and sadly for those who are crushing on the actor, he does have a very lovely partner.

Oliver, who is also starring in The Invisible Man, is currently dating fellow actress Jessica De Gouw who he met while filming the NBC Dracula series together.

Emily In Paris Actor Lucas Bravo Looks Exactly Like Armie Hammer According To Fans

So who is Oliver Jackson-Cohen’s girlfriend? How long have they been together? And are they engaged? Here’s everything you need to know:

Oliver Jackson-Cohen and partner Jessica De Gouw met on a TV project together in 2013
Oliver Jackson-Cohen and partner Jessica De Gouw met on a TV project together in 2013. Picture: Oliver Jackson-Cohen/Instagram

Who is Oliver Jackson-Cohen’s girlfriend and partner Jessica De Gouw?

Oliver Jackson is dating Jessica who is also an actress. From Australia, Jessica has starred in TV series including Dracula, The Crown, Underground and many more.

Age 32, Jessica can also be found on Instagram @jaydegee.

How long have Oliver Jackson-Cohen and girlfriend Jessica De Gouw been together?

The happy couple have been together for a while now as it’s believed they started dating in 2013. They met while both on set of TV series Dracula.

The Haunting of Bly Manor actor is yet to marry the fellow actress
The Haunting of Bly Manor actor is yet to marry the fellow actress. Picture: PA

Are Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Jessica De Gouw engaged?

There are many rumours that Oliver and Jessica are set to get married soon but there’s been no reports of any engagement or signs of a diamond ring.

More News

See more More News

Davina is moving on from The Oppenheim Group.

Selling Sunset’s Davina Potratz Is Leaving The Oppenheim Group After Landing New Job

The Haunting of Bly Manor is based on a book. But is it a true story?

Is The Haunting Of Bly Manor Based On A True Story?

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and their baby girl are spending quality time together.

Inside Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Home Life With New Baby Girl

Little Mix announced the news about their new LM5: The Tour Film on Instagram.

Little Mix Announce LM5: The Tour Film

Blackpink is formed of four female members

Who Are The Members Of Blackpink? Get To Know Jennie, Lisa, Rosé And Jisoo

Music

Harry Styles was spotted at dinner with a female pal in LA

Harry Styles Pictured Hanging Out With Mystery Woman In LA

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search