Emily In Paris Actor Lucas Bravo Looks Exactly Like Armie Hammer According To Fans

7 October 2020, 11:55

Lucas Bravo and Armie Hammer have been inundated with comparison messages
Lucas Bravo and Armie Hammer have been inundated with comparison messages. Picture: Netflix/PA

Lucas Bravo has won over all Emily in Paris Netflix fans with his looks, especially because he looks just like American actor Armie Hammer.

Emily in Paris on Netflix has been a huge hit with fans as they become obsessed over the fashion, the sound track, a season two and of course, French actor Lucas Bravo.

The 32-year-old actor and model’s good looks quite literally have fans obsessing, especially because they’ve noticed he looks like another famous actor.

Lucas Bravo Shares The Cast's Behind-The-Scenes Antics Filming Emily In Paris

Taking to social media, viewers of Emily in Paris have discovered that Lucas looks exactly like American star Armie Hammer who has been in movies Call Me by Your Name and The Social Network .

Armie Hammer is an American actor famous for Call Me by Your Name
Armie Hammer is an American actor famous for Call Me by Your Name. Picture: PA
Lucas Bravo has made a name for himself in net Netflix series, Emily in Paris
Lucas Bravo has made a name for himself in net Netflix series, Emily in Paris. Picture: Netflix

One fan tweeted: “Lucas Bravo would really pass as a brother to Armie Hammer and Patrick Schwarzenegger.”

Agreeing, another added: “Omg while watching the show I was like ahh I have seen this guy somewhere but didn't realise the similarly between Armie and Lucas.”

In fact, there were hundreds of tweets drawing the same Lucas and Armie comparison. Others also compared him to Henry Cavill and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Lucas Bravo himself has even commented on all the look-alike messages he gets and couldn’t be more flattered by the compliments.

He told Vulture: “I’ve heard that a couple of times. It’s really nice to say. I love him, he’s a great actor. It’s funny.”

We’re sure Armie won’t be too upset with the comparison either.

