Lucas Bravo Shares The Cast's Behind-The-Scenes Antics Filming Emily In Paris

6 October 2020, 15:29

Emily in Paris actor Lucas Bravo shared a behind-the-scenes look of what really went on between filming Emily in Paris.

Netflix series Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins, is all anyone can talk about at the moment as it fulfils the TV series-bingeing hole we all crave so much in 2020.

As well as the fashion and glamorous Sex and the City kind of vibes, it’s also got a seriously good looking cast.

Emily In Paris Season 2: All The Clues Another Netflix Series Is Definitely Happening

One of the actors, Lucas Bravo, has quickly amassed a fan base of his own after playing Lily’s character Emily’s love interest Gabriel and has been keeping fans fed with backstage antics ever since.

Lucas Bravo plays Gabriel in Emily in Paris
Lucas Bravo plays Gabriel in Emily in Paris. Picture: Netflix

The French actor has been proudly sharing outtakes and behind-the-scenes action from the series since it dropped, and on Monday night he showed his followers what really goes on between shooting.

During his date scene in the city of love, Lucas larked about to keep his co-stars entertained, pulling faces at the camera while Ashley Park – who plays Mindy Chen – secretly recorded.

Lucas plays a young chef who is Emily’s hot downstairs neighbour, and the two became close friends while on set.

In fact, the whole cast have become besties; Lucas and Ashley especially so.

Lucas and Mindy Chen actress Emily have become best friends
Lucas and Mindy Chen actress Emily have become best friends. Picture: Netflix
Emily in Paris actor Lucas Bravo showed a sneak-peek behind-the-scenes
Emily in Paris actor Lucas Bravo showed a sneak-peek behind-the-scenes. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to The Cut about their friendship, Lucas said: “We became best friends. Ashley is the main element in the fact that we’re really close. I met her on day two, and I think she thought I was a prop guy hanging by the trailer. She had an apartment next to mine. We barely have scenes together, but we became inseparable.”

Emily in Paris is available to stream on Netflix now.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News

More News

See more More News

James Arthur has assured fans 'it'll all make sense in the end'.

James Arthur Sends Message Of Support To Fans Amid Uncertain Times

Michelle and Owen from Married at First Sight UK

Married At First Sight UK: Are Michelle and Owen Still Together?

TV & Film

Married At First Sight UK is back! But who are the experts?

Who Are The Married At First Sight UK Experts?

Ariana Grande Complete The Lyric

Can You Correctly Fill In The Blanks In These Ariana Grande Lyrics?

Ariana Grande

Married At First Sight UK is back! But is it real?

Is Married At First Sight UK Real? And Do They Actually Get Married?

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes opened up about missing Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes Recalls ‘Tough’ Time Away From Camila Cabello As She Filmed Cinderella

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode