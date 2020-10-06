Lucas Bravo Shares The Cast's Behind-The-Scenes Antics Filming Emily In Paris

Emily in Paris actor Lucas Bravo shared a behind-the-scenes look of what really went on between filming Emily in Paris.

Netflix series Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins, is all anyone can talk about at the moment as it fulfils the TV series-bingeing hole we all crave so much in 2020.

As well as the fashion and glamorous Sex and the City kind of vibes, it’s also got a seriously good looking cast.

One of the actors, Lucas Bravo, has quickly amassed a fan base of his own after playing Lily’s character Emily’s love interest Gabriel and has been keeping fans fed with backstage antics ever since.

Lucas Bravo plays Gabriel in Emily in Paris. Picture: Netflix

The French actor has been proudly sharing outtakes and behind-the-scenes action from the series since it dropped, and on Monday night he showed his followers what really goes on between shooting.

During his date scene in the city of love, Lucas larked about to keep his co-stars entertained, pulling faces at the camera while Ashley Park – who plays Mindy Chen – secretly recorded.

Lucas plays a young chef who is Emily’s hot downstairs neighbour, and the two became close friends while on set.

In fact, the whole cast have become besties; Lucas and Ashley especially so.

Lucas and Mindy Chen actress Emily have become best friends. Picture: Netflix

Emily in Paris actor Lucas Bravo showed a sneak-peek behind-the-scenes. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to The Cut about their friendship, Lucas said: “We became best friends. Ashley is the main element in the fact that we’re really close. I met her on day two, and I think she thought I was a prop guy hanging by the trailer. She had an apartment next to mine. We barely have scenes together, but we became inseparable.”

Emily in Paris is available to stream on Netflix now.

