Emily In Paris Season 2: All The Clues Another Netflix Series Is Definitely Happening

Emily in Paris season 2: Fans are desperate to know if there will be another series. Picture: Netflix

Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo and Ashley Park are just some of the amazing cast in new Netflix series, Emily in Paris - but are they returning for season 2?

Emily in Paris has been a huge hit from the moment it first hit Netflix and now those who have already binge-watched the entire first season are desperate to know if there will be another series.

So will there be a season 2? At the moment, the facts are that Netflix have yet to renew Emily in Paris for another series which is believed to be down to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, that doesn’t mean we won’t see more of Emily and her Paris escapades, and of course more Lucas Bravo, soon.

In fact, there have been plenty of clues suggesting Emily in Paris will definitely be back for another series.

Emily in Paris season 2 has yet to be given the go ahead by Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Here’s what’s been said about Emily in Paris season 2 so far:

Emily in Paris producer convinced of another season

Darren Star, the producer of the new Netflix show and of course, the man behind Sex and the City, is pretty confident we’ll see more of the popular TV show.

Sounding convinced in an interview with OprahMag.com he said: “In season 2, she's going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she's living in. She'll be more of a resident of the city.

Lily Collins backs Emily in Paris season 2

Star of the show Lily Collins has also spoken openly about returning to Paris to continue her role as Emily

She told Vanity Fair: “There were so many situations that we were like, 'Okay, write that down. That’s going to happen in season two.’”

Lucas Bravo has dropped hints about another series of Emily in Paris. Picture: Netflix

Lily Collins also has some big ideas for her character Emily in the next series. Picture: Netflix

Lucas Bravo drops Emily in Paris season 2 hint

Talking about how season one ended and his character's relationship with Emily, Lucas discusses what could happen next. In particular an idea they have for season 2.

He told Metro.co.uk: “There was discussion about it. Darren likes to write while the show is being shot so he didn’t know if he wanted to go in that direction yet or maybe later. It’s definitely an idea that was being floated around.”