Is The Haunting Of Hill House A True Story? The Ghost Story Behind The Netflix Horror

Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House is inspired by true ghost stories. Picture: Facebook

Netflix's latest horror series, The Haunting of Hill House is said to be inspired by a true-life paranormal mystery, so we did the research to find out what it was all about...

If you've watch Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House and been terrified by the going-ons during the series, you've got every right to be scared.

After all, it turns out that the story was actually inspired by a real life story.

The series tells the story of the Crains, a family who move into a mansion, Hill House, which is haunted.

Netflix's series was based on Shirley Jackson's novel of the same name, but her ghost story was said to be based on a book called 'An Adventure'.

'An Adventure' told the story of two young British girls who visited Paris' Palace of Versailles, but weren't really interested with it, so left and got lost, only to spot a ghostly woman who would follow them waving a white cloth.

They later spotted several other figures which the pair claimed were ghosts, including several men dressed as gardeners, as well as women sat in cottages. The British girls said "everything suddenly looked unnatural, therefore unpleasant."

Despite feeling uncomfortable, the girls continued until the reached a woodland, where they saw a lonely man who they referred to as "odious" and "dark and rough". After they left, they were convinced the whole place was haunted.

They even returned three months later, but none of the places they visited were there any more.

Well, if you weren't creeped out by The Haunting of Hill House before, you probably are now...