Is The Haunting Of Hill House A True Story? The Ghost Story Behind The Netflix Horror

24 October 2018, 11:57 | Updated: 24 October 2018, 12:36

Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House is inspired by true ghost stories
Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House is inspired by true ghost stories. Picture: Facebook

Netflix's latest horror series, The Haunting of Hill House is said to be inspired by a true-life paranormal mystery, so we did the research to find out what it was all about...

If you've watch Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House and been terrified by the going-ons during the series, you've got every right to be scared.

After all, it turns out that the story was actually inspired by a real life story.

> Riverdale Teaser: Veronica's Totally Extra Cheerleading Routine At Archie's Jail Is Everything

The series tells the story of the Crains, a family who move into a mansion, Hill House, which is haunted.

Netflix's series was based on Shirley Jackson's novel of the same name, but her ghost story was said to be based on a book called 'An Adventure'.

'An Adventure' told the story of two young British girls who visited Paris' Palace of Versailles, but weren't really interested with it, so left and got lost, only to spot a ghostly woman who would follow them waving a white cloth.

> Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!

They later spotted several other figures which the pair claimed were ghosts, including several men dressed as gardeners, as well as women sat in cottages. The British girls said "everything suddenly looked unnatural, therefore unpleasant."

Despite feeling uncomfortable, the girls continued until the reached a woodland, where they saw a lonely man who they referred to as "odious" and "dark and rough". After they left, they were convinced the whole place was haunted.

They even returned three months later, but none of the places they visited were there any more.

> Netflix Snaps Up ‘The Circle’ And Plan To Release Three Versions Of The Series

Well, if you weren't creeped out by The Haunting of Hill House before, you probably are now...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nathan Massey looks totally different.

You Won’t Believe What Love Island’s Nathan Massey Looks Like After His Body Transformation
Sabrina Spellman actress Kiernan Shipka promotes Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Who Is Sabrina Spellman Actress Kiernan Shipka? Age, TV Shows And Parents Revealed
Snapchat snapstreaks explained

What Is A Snapchat Snapstreak And How Do You Get One?

Justin Bieber will reportedly team up with NCT 127 and Lay on 'Let's Shut Up and Dance'

Justin Bieber, NCT 127 & EXO Star Lay's New Song Is Written By Jason Derulo
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland are rumoured to have split up.

Fans Think Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry & Sam Gowland Have Split After A Series Of Emotional Tweets

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

WhatsApp will soon have a feature that locks the app whilst your phone is unlocked

WhatsApp Will Soon Have A Lock On It Whilst Your Phone's Unlocked
Shawn Mendes family

Shawn Mendes' Family Life: Inside ‘Nervous’ Singer’s Relationships With His Mum, Sister And Dad
Pennywise Perrie Edwards

QUIZ: Are You More Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Or Pennywise From 'It'?
Take our quiz to see if you know everything about Little Mix

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know... Little Mix?

Liam Payne poses in smart suit as his net worth reaches millions

Liam Payne Net Worth: One Direction Star’s Earnings Revealed