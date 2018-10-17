Riverdale Teaser: Veronica's Totally Extra Cheerleading Routine At Archie's Jail Is Everything

This week's Riverdale teaser has got us all kinds of excited as we see Veronica turn up outside boyfriend Archie's jail yard for a full cheerleading performance of 'Jailhouse Rock', proving series 3 is the most surprising yet...

Riverdale series 3 kicked off with an absolute shocker when Archie Andrews was sent down for murder and carted straight off to jail, and now, in the SE3 EP2 teaser for Fortune and Men's Eyes Veronica Lodge turns up outside boyfriend Archie's jail yard with the River Vixen cheer squad for a performance which has convinced us this is going to be the wildest series to date.

Riverdale's KJ Apa: Everythng From His Net Worth, Age, Girlfriend, Parents & Movies!

Riverdale Season 3 sees the River Vixens perform at Archie's jail. Picture: CW Riverdale

In the video which had our jaws dropping at the sheer absurdity of the situation (not sure why, it is Riverdale after all), the likes of Veronica, Cherry Blossom and Josie turn up to surprise Archie and his new BFF inmate pals, who rattle at the prison gates at Veronica's extra AF attempt to cheer her framed boyfriend up.

Archie Andrews gets a visit from Veronica & the River Vixens whilst in jail. Picture: CW Riverdale

As would only be right, the inmates soon break out into a game of American Football, a bit of light relief from Archie's prison misery, with him being told upon his arrival: “The moment you set foot in here you lost your humanity. You’re an animal now.”

Riverdale's third season is currently airing on Netflix every Thursday in the UK.

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Riverdale News