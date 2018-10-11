Riverdale Series 3 Spoiler: Fans Enraged As Archie Andrews Is Sent To Jail In Season Premier

11 October 2018, 15:58 | Updated: 11 October 2018, 16:05

Riverdale fans shocked at series 3 premier as Archie Adams meets his fate
Riverdale fans shocked at series 3 premier as Archie Adams meets his fate. Picture: CW Riverdale

SPOILERS: Riverdale is back for it's third season and picks up where it left off, and fans are up in arms at how episode has gone down, with Archie Adams being marched off to jail, leaving everyone asking WTF is going to happen next?!

Archie, Jughead, Betty and co. are finally back on our Netflix screens after what feels like an eternity, as the first episode of series 3 has dropped, and it's safe to say fans are pretty shocked at the huge curveball that's gone down in the season premier.

Riverdale Series 3: Everything You Need To Know About Jughead's Mum & Sister

We saw Archie arrested in front of the whole school at the end of series 2, but most didn't actually think he'd be sent off to the slammer, as viewers know he's being framed by Hiram Lodge.

Naturally, fans quickly took to Twitter to ask just WTF they saw happen, and they definitely aren't happy about it.

Archie takes a plea deal that says he can do his time in a juvenile jail if he pleads guilty- which he agrees to, shocking the both the show's characters as well as Riverdale audiences around the globe, as everyone knows he's innocent.

However, we've got our suspicions that all is not yet lost, as Betty Cooper is currently interning at the law firm McCoy and Andrews to work on Archie’s case, which is getting us all kinds of excited that she's about to have her very own Elle Woods moment in court to get her friend off.

via GIPHY

The third series promises to be the darkest yet, and 'Labour Day' has stayed true to this, and we genuinely can't wait a whole week for next week's episode to find out what life behind bars is like for Archie.

If, like us, you're completely obsessed with the Netflix series, you'll be pretty excited to hear that the show may be getting a spin-off, according to Show-runner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who told 'Collider': "We have an idea that in the very preliminary, early stages, which hopefully you guys will be hearing about, in the coming weeks."

GASP EMOJI.

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Riverdale News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Riverdale fans shocked at series 3 premier as Archie Adams meets his fate

Riverdale Series 3 Spoiler: Fans Enraged As Archie Andrews Is Sent To Jail In Season Premier
Megan Barton-Hanson opened up to her followers.

Megan Barton-Hanson Reveals She Had “Suicidal Thoughts” But Love Island Was Like A “Rehab Retreat”
Louis Tomlinson revealed he should have new music for fans 'soon'

Louis Tomlinson Involved In Twitter Argument After Revealing Album Update
Khloe Kardashian allegedly cheats on Tristan Thompson with French Montana

Khloé Kardashian 'Cheated' On Tristan Thompson With French Montana In Act Of Revenge
Seann Walsh and Katya Jones apologise in first TV appearance since cheating scandal

Seann Walsh & Katya Jones Apologise In First TV Appearance Since Cheating Scandal

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Zayn Malik Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid: Dating Timeline From Their Loved Up Pictures To Their Split

Zayn Malik

You can make a DIY Riverdale bedroom with this YouTube tutorial

This DIY Riverdale Inspired Bedroom Is Every Fan's Dream Come True
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are two BFF's who can talk just using a 'look'

5 Signs You & Your Bestie Can Communicate Using Facial Expression
Shawn Mendes Tattoo Guide Asset

Shawn Mendes Tattoo Guide: Every Ink The Singer Has...So Far