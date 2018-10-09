Riverdale Series 3: Everything You Need To Know About Jughead's Mum & Sister

9 October 2018, 17:03

We'll meet Jughead Jones' mum on series 3 of Riverdale
We'll meet Jughead Jones' mum on series 3 of Riverdale. Picture: Getty/Riverdale

We've been waiting for Riverdale series 3 for what feels like a lifetime, but as the release date has finally arrived, we need to look at some of the biggest revelations coming our way, namely, Jughead's mum and sister coming to town!

As Riverdale series 3 finally arrives onto our TV screens, we are, of course in for a whole host of twists and shockers, but one thing we're seriously excited about is the arrival of Jughead Jones' mum, Gladys Jones, played by well-known actress Gina Gershon, who also recently starred in another Netflix series, Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Jughead's sister, Jellybean 'JB' Jones will be played by Trinity Likins, who is still a relatively unknown actress (until now, that is) and her Instagram followers have already soared with the announcement of her joining the cast.

'Riverdale' Stars Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Go Instagram Official

The announcement came from the cast and crew at New York Comic Con, who also said his sister, Jellybean, will also be in tow, and they told us when we can hold our breath until, saying they'll debut on the show during the Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

Jellybean will be played by

We know what you're thinking- that's pretty close to Christmas, but considering how dark this latest series looks, we wouldn't expect them huddled around the fire together handing out gifts anytime soon.

Considering Jughead's mum and sister skipped town ages ago and he's been in contact with them throughout the show, we can expect some serious drama to go down, and we wouldn't have it any other way.

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Riverdale News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry Styles is chairing the 2019 Met Gala with Lady Gaga and Serena Williams

Harry Styles Will Chair The 2019 'Camp' Themed Met Gala Alongside Lady Gaga & Serena Williams
Camila Cabello won four awards at the 2018 American Music Awards

6 Amazing Camila Cabello Moments You Missed From The AMAs

Selena Gomez and Cardi B in the new 'Taki Taki' music video

Selena Gomez & Cardi B Sizzle In The New 'Taki Taki' Music Video
Dua Lipa performed a mash-up of 'One Kiss' and 'Electricity' at the AMAs

Dua Lipa Did A Stage Dive At The AMAs, And She Left Twitter 100% Shook
Camila Cabello won the AMA for New Artist

American Music Awards 2018 Winners: Check Out The Full List Of Winners From This Year's Awards

Events

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

You can make a DIY Riverdale bedroom with this YouTube tutorial

This DIY Riverdale Inspired Bedroom Is Every Fan's Dream Come True
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are two BFF's who can talk just using a 'look'

5 Signs You & Your Bestie Can Communicate Using Facial Expression
Shawn Mendes Tattoo Guide Asset

Shawn Mendes Tattoo Guide: Every Ink The Singer Has...So Far

Dua Lipa Fashion Gallery Hero

18 Gorgeous Snaps That Prove Dua Lipa Is The Ultimate Fashion Icon Of Music Today