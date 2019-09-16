What Is A Netflix 'Limited Series' And What's Different About Them?

16 September 2019, 12:15 | Updated: 16 September 2019, 12:26

Unbelievable is a limited series on Netflix
Unbelievable is a limited series on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Netflix have begun signposting whether a new show is a 'limited series' or not and there's still some confusion over what it actually means.

What is a Netflix 'limited series'? Certain shows are being billed as a 'limited series' on the world's biggest TV and movie streaming service and we need to exactly what that means.

Whether you're a fan of 'Unbelievable' or you've watched Jonah Hill and Emma Stone's 'Maniac' you'll be well aware of the term 'limited series'. The term in fact means that the series' storyline is guaranteed to finish within the final episode of the series.

Unbelievable on Netflix
Unbelievable on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

A Netflix 'limited series' acts as a mini-series with usually around 4-10 episodes where the main story arc of the show will be full resolved within that time-frame. This doesn't necessarily mean an end for the show itself however. There have been cases where the show continues however the entire storyline may be different, either with or without the same actors starring too! Interesting huh?!

If you're after a couple of good limited series on Netflix, we'd say start with 'Unbelievable' and then move onto 'Sex Education'... they're both epic! Or you know... just watch 'Stranger Things' again, duh!

