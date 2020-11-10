Get To Know The Princess Switch's Kevin Actor Nick Sagar & His Link To Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson

Nick Sagar plays Kevin in The Princess Switch 1 and 2. Picture: Nick Sagar/Instagram / Netflix

The Princess Switch part two is about to hit Netflix, to make all our cheesy Christmas wishes come true – but before you binge-watch both of these future classics, get to know Kevin actor Nick Sagar.

Just when you thought The Princess Switch was a one-hit Netflix wonder left behind in 2019, Netflix revived the loveable cringe-fest for The Princess Switch: Switched Again and Vanessa Hudgens and Nick Sagar are back.

While Vanessa returns playing three different characters this time instead of two in a festive Freaky Friday kind of revamp, Nick Sagar is also back as her character Stacy’s bestie Kevin.

All The New Christmas Films On Netflix This Year

Fans of the original movie may have only seen Nick on-screen for the first time, but he has a huge TV career already under his belt.

Nick Sagar as Kevin in The Princess Switch 2. Picture: Netflix

Nick Sagar has starred in a number of huge films and TV shows. Picture: Getty

He’s also the big brother of Sean Sagar, who is currently dating Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson.

Get to know The Princess Switch actor Nick, here…

Who is Nick Sagar and how old is he?

The Princess Switch’s Kevin Richards is played by Nick Sagar who is from London but now lives in LA for his acting career.

Nick is 29 years old; his birthday is 7 January 1988.

Who is Nick Sagar’s brother Sean?

Nick and Sean Sagar are both actors. Picture: Getty

Nick’s brother is Sean Sagar, who you may have seen in the likes of Our Girl with Michelle Keegan and The Gentleman with Matthew McConaughey and Colin Farrell.

Sean is also famously dating Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson, who he’s been with since the end of lockdown this year.

When The Princess Switch 2 trailer dropped, Sean shared the clip on Instagram Stories to say how proud he is of his big bro.

Which other films and TV shows has Nick Sagar been in?

As well as The Princess Switch, Nick has starred in some huge films and TV series including Queen of the South, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments, and The Haves and the Have Nots.

He started out in TV shows like NCIS: LA and Holby City.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV& Film News