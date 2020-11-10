Get To Know The Princess Switch's Kevin Actor Nick Sagar & His Link To Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson

10 November 2020, 17:47

Nick Sagar plays Kevin in The Princess Switch 1 and 2
Nick Sagar plays Kevin in The Princess Switch 1 and 2. Picture: Nick Sagar/Instagram / Netflix

The Princess Switch part two is about to hit Netflix, to make all our cheesy Christmas wishes come true – but before you binge-watch both of these future classics, get to know Kevin actor Nick Sagar.

Just when you thought The Princess Switch was a one-hit Netflix wonder left behind in 2019, Netflix revived the loveable cringe-fest for The Princess Switch: Switched Again and Vanessa Hudgens and Nick Sagar are back.

While Vanessa returns playing three different characters this time instead of two in a festive Freaky Friday kind of revamp, Nick Sagar is also back as her character Stacy’s bestie Kevin.

All The New Christmas Films On Netflix This Year

Fans of the original movie may have only seen Nick on-screen for the first time, but he has a huge TV career already under his belt.

Nick Sagar as Kevin in The Princess Switch 2
Nick Sagar as Kevin in The Princess Switch 2. Picture: Netflix
Nick Sagar has starred in a number of huge films and TV shows
Nick Sagar has starred in a number of huge films and TV shows. Picture: Getty

He’s also the big brother of Sean Sagar, who is currently dating Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson.

Get to know The Princess Switch actor Nick, here…

Who is Nick Sagar and how old is he?

The Princess Switch’s Kevin Richards is played by Nick Sagar who is from London but now lives in LA for his acting career.

Nick is 29 years old; his birthday is 7 January 1988.

Who is Nick Sagar’s brother Sean?

Nick and Sean Sagar are both actors
Nick and Sean Sagar are both actors. Picture: Getty

Nick’s brother is Sean Sagar, who you may have seen in the likes of Our Girl with Michelle Keegan and The Gentleman with Matthew McConaughey and Colin Farrell.

Sean is also famously dating Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson, who he’s been with since the end of lockdown this year.

When The Princess Switch 2 trailer dropped, Sean shared the clip on Instagram Stories to say how proud he is of his big bro.

Which other films and TV shows has Nick Sagar been in?

As well as The Princess Switch, Nick has starred in some huge films and TV series including Queen of the South, Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments, and The Haves and the Have Nots.

He started out in TV shows like NCIS: LA and Holby City.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV& Film News

More News

See more More News

Jesy Nelson said trolls make her 'not want to have' a kid.

Jesy Nelson Says Trolls Have Put Her Off Having Kids

McDonald's is launching a meat-free burger called 'McPlant'.

McDonald’s Are Launching A Meat-Free ‘McPlant’ Burger

Taylor Swift stars in a new banking advert filled with Easter eggs to her own songs

All The Taylor Swift Songs That Feature In Her New TV Advert

Jacqueline Jossa is starring in the West End.

Jacqueline Jossa Announces She's Making Her West End Debut In 'A Christmas Carol'

Harry Styles' cardigan is trending again it could be because of Taylor Swift

Harry Styles' Cardigan Is Trending Again And Taylor Swift Could Be To Blame

Little Mix: The Search ended on Saturday night. But who won?

Who Won Little Mix: The Search?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Caitlyn Jenner responds to finale of KUWTK

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To End Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up