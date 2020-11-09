All The New Christmas Films On Netflix This Year

9 November 2020, 13:14

Netflix have amped up their Christmas content for 2020
Netflix have amped up their Christmas content for 2020.

Netflix’s Christmas movie choices never disappoint, and this year there are more than ever.

Just like the countdown to Christmas is on, the lead-up to a whole new load of festive films is back on too.

Netflix have established themselves as leaders when it comes to original cheesy Christmas movies, AKA all we want to watch from November through to December, but this year there’s a huge selection of new festive feels on the platform.

Holidate dropped in October and is already a firm favourite
Holidate dropped in October and is already a firm favourite. Picture: Netflix

From a modern-day A Christmas Carol of an angel showing a woman what her life would have been like if she'd followed her feelings for her best friend (A New York Christmas Wedding), to the story of a legendary toymaker reunited with his granddaughter (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey), Netflix have upped their offering for 2020.

Here are all the new Christmas films on Netflix and coming soon:

- Holidate

- Christmas Break In

- Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

- A Christmas Catch

Operation Christmas Drop is already a hit on Netflix
Operation Christmas Drop is already a hit on Netflix. Picture: Netflix
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is tipped to become a Christmas classic
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is tipped to become a Christmas classic. Picture: Netflix

- Christmas with a Prince

- A New York Christmas Wedding

- Midnight at the Magnolia

- Operation Christmas Drop

- Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (13 November)

The Princess Switch has its third instalment dropping on Netflix this year
The Princess Switch has its third instalment dropping on Netflix this year. Picture: Netflix
Angela's Christmas Wish is a family animation
Angela's Christmas Wish is a family animation. Picture: Netflix

- The Princess Switch: Switched Again (19 November)

- Santa in Training (20 November)

- Alien Xmas (20 November)

- Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (22 November)

- The Christmas Chronicles part two (25 November)

- Angela’s Christmas Wish (1 December)

