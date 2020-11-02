Is Ryan Gosling In Holidate? Viewers Are Convinced They Can Spot Him

2 November 2020, 12:17

Fans believe they've spotted Ryan Gosling in Netflix's Holidate
Fans believe they've spotted Ryan Gosling in Netflix's Holidate. Picture: Netflix (L); Getty (R)

Viewers of Netflix's Holidate believe they've spotted Oscar-nominee, Ryan Gosling, in the background of the festive film.

Holidate has topped Netflix's trending charts after its release, which could be down to the fact that many fans believe they've spotted La La Land's Ryan Gosling acting as an extra.

In the Christmassy flick, Luke Bracey's Jackson says to Emma Roberts' Sloane: "I bet you money that if Ryan Gosling waltzed down this frozen food aisle and offered to take you on the ride of your life, you would still say no – 'cause you'd be too afraid to get on that train: the Ryan Gosling train."

Sloane jokingly replies by saying that Ryan Gosling would never do shopping in that supermarket, but it's at this point that many believe the two-time Academy Award nominee made an appearance himself.

Someone who bares a striking resemblance to Ryan Gosling can be seen opening a freezer and checking out the frozen food, behind Emma Roberts.

However, some of the film's audience aren't convinced that he made a cameo, with some suggesting that it may be someone who does look like Ryan, but may not actually be him, due to the blurred background.

No-one who worked on the film has confirmed nor denied the possibility that Ryan actually made an appearance, but for the sake of making a perfect film even perfecter, we want it.

