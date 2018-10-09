Netflix Snaps Up ‘The Circle’ And Plan To Release Three Versions Of The Series

Netflix are planning to release three brand new versions of ‘The Circle’.

For anybody who hasn’t been watching the hit programme, eight players live in separate flats in the same building for three weeks but never meet face to face. The only way they can communicate is via a social media platform and the aim is to be voted the most popular in order to scoop the £50,000 cash prize.

Love Island's Charlie Brake 'Cheated & Lied' To Ex Ellie Brown Who Exposed His Deceit

Following Monday's night final, which saw catfish Kate crowned the winner, Netflix are now planning to release new 'local' versions which will be broadcast around the world in multiple languages.

Brandon Rigg, Netflix Vice President Of Unscripted Content said: “We think the show’s combination of modern social media interaction and competition will captivate Netflix members around the world, in multiple languages, and we’re delighted to partner with Studio Lambert and Motion to produce these three new local versions.”

Kate became the first winner of the Channel 4 version of the show on Monday night when the other three finalists, Dan, Sian and Freddie decided he should take home the money.

However, it was later revealed that Kate was in fact Alex who had been pretending to be a woman, using his girlfriend's photograph.

Dan was particularly gutted to learn the truth as he'd grown close to 'Kate' during his time on the show and it seemed he had developed feelings for her.

He said: "The overriding emotional feeling I’m feeling right now is probably embarrassment.

"I’m very, very embarrassed. I feel like I’ve been taken for a fool. I’ve been mugged off.

"I feel like my journey has been so different to everyone else’s here."