Vanessa Hudgens Is Just As Obsessed With Olivia Rodrigo As The Rest Of Us

Vanessa Hudgens praised Olivia Rodrigo on the red carpet.

Vanessa Hudgens shared words of adoration for fellow Disney darling Olivia Rodrigo, revealing she's 'such a fan' as they both catapulted to fame after the success of the High School Musical franchise.

Vanessa Hudgens is officially a part of the Olivia Rodrigo fan club!

As the 33-year-old star attended the SAG Awards on February 28 she made her love for the 'drivers license' songstress known.

Both Olivia and Vanessa can credit the High School Musical franchise as being the catalysts of their respective careers, with the 19-year-old stepping into the shoes of Gabriella Montez back in 2019 before she became a global pop sensation!

The Princess Switch actress took to the red carpet on Monday, undeniably stunning in a pale green Versace gown before answering questions about the Disney spin-off show.

Vanessa Hudgens revealed that she's a Rodrigo fan too.

Olivia Rodrigo first made a name for herself on the Disney show.

An interviewer for E! News quizzed Vanessa on the current class of the iconic franchise: "Now you originated the role of Gabriella in High School Musical, and now it's passed onto Olivia Rodrigo."

The 'good 4 u' singer first found fame on the revival show High School The Musical: The Musical: The Series, before she released her chart-topping album 'SOUR' in 2021.

"Does it feel full circle to see Olivia Rodrigo play the role that you created," the interviewer asked?

Vanessa replied through a smile: “I mean, it's so wild, I literally saw an Instagram post the other day that said 'Gabriella Montez' and it wasn't me."

She quipped: "And I was like, '...I'm sorry?'"

Olivia Rodrigo took on the role of Gabriella Montez in 2019.

Vanessa Hudgens originated the Disney role in 2006.

The High School Musical alumna went on to gush over Olivia's success, revealing to the publication: "But [Olivia's] incredible and I'm such a fan of hers — love her music — so it's amazing seeing [High School Musical] continue to live on."

But that wasn't the only Disney nostalgia that hit the red carpet! Vanessa reunited with none other than Selena Gomez, getting all of us in our feels.

The pair not only both got their start on Disney – Gomez famously played Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place – but they also starred alongside one another in the 2021 flick, Spring Breakers!

