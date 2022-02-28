Selena Gomez And Vanessa Hudgens Just Had The Cutest Disney Reunion

28 February 2022, 13:06

Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens reunited at the 2022 SAG Awards
Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens reunited at the 2022 SAG Awards. Picture: @selenagomez/Instagram/@vanessahudgens/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Two of the most iconic Disney stars ever - Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez - had the ultimate reunion backstage at the 2022 SAG Awards.

From all of the iconic moments at the 2022 SAG Awards, Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens’ reunion is definitely up there!

The two Disney stars have a long-standing friendship and seeing them come face-to-face to catch up backstage at the awards show has sent fans into a very nostalgic meltdown.

Selena Gomez Shares Photo With Simi Khadra Days After The Weeknd Romance Rumours

Real ones will remember that the pair both became household names following their huge roles on Disney, with Selena starring as Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place.

Meanwhile, Vanessa starred as Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical movies alongside stars such as her ex-boyfriend Zac Efron and BFF Ashley Tisdale.

Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens had the most adorable reunion
Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens had the most adorable reunion. Picture: Alamy
Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens both starred in 2013 movie Spring Breakers
Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens both starred in 2013 movie Spring Breakers. Picture: Alamy

However, the pair both headed into Hollywood years after their Disney roles, with both of the actresses starring in 2013 crime film Spring Breakers alongside Ashley Benson, Rachel Korine and James Franco.

Since working on the movie together, the two stars became besties and were spotted on many red carpets posing for snaps over the years.

However, it definitely has been a while since we’ve seen both Sel and Vanessa together, so it’s no wonder fans were sent into meltdown over their reunion, which was captured in a series of heart-warming snaps.

Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez have had a lot of wholesome red carpet moments
Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez have had a lot of wholesome red carpet moments. Picture: Getty

Gushing over their reunion, one fan took to Twitter to write: “Selena gomez and vanessa hudgnes reunited and all I thought of was spring breakers era.”

“Want more selena and vanessa pics,” added another, while a third went on to say: “Aw Vanessa and Selena met up at the SAG awards.”

“The way Selena look at Vanessa Hudgens,” penned another, and we are living for it!

