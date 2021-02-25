Unseen Picture Of Hardin & Tessa's Intimate Lake Scene In After Has Fans Freaking Out

A new snap from After has been shared with fans. Picture: Netflix/Twitter

A never-before-seen picture of Hardin and Tessa from the lake scene in After has been shared and fans are living for it.

Fans of After have been blessed with an unseen picture from the Netflix movie and they are freaking out!

The never-before-seen snap is a moment from Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa Young’s (Josephine Langford) intimate lake scene, where they kiss for the first time.

The photo was shared by Frayed Pages Entertainment on Twitter, who is the production company owned by Anna Todd - the author of the After books.

In celebration of the second film, After We Collided, hitting number one on Netflix in the US and other countries, they rewarded fans with the unseen pic of Hessa.

The lake scene is the starting point of Hessa's relationship in After. Picture: Netflix

When #AfterWeCollidedMovie hit @netflix last month you guys made it the #1 Movie in the US & so many other countries ✨ We’re SO thankful for your support & for that, here’s a really cute #HESSA pic we’ve been holding closely to our hearts for a while.

📸: After Productions, LLC pic.twitter.com/A6wf4M7rHJ — Frayed Pages (@FrayedPagesEnt) February 24, 2021

They wrote: “When #AfterWeCollidedMovie hit @netflix last month you guys made it the #1 Movie in the US & so many other countries.

“We’re SO thankful for your support & for that, here’s a really cute #HESSA pic we’ve been holding closely to our hearts for a while.”

Fans were immediately freaking out over the snap and rushed to the comments with a serious amount of heart-eye emojis.

Fans rushed to comment on the unseen snap. Picture: Twitter

My heart can’t take this pic 😭😭✋🏻 https://t.co/R0JgCFUElK — Kelly M 🚀 hero beauregard faulkner fiennes tiffin (@kellymforheroft) February 24, 2021

One person penned: “OMG OMG this pic [heart-eye emojis] and also [celebration emojis].”

“My heart can’t take this pic [crying emojis],” shared another.

A very steamy NSFW trailer was released recently for the third instalment of the film, After We Fell, so it’s safe to say everyone is anticipating any new content they can get!

We can’t wait to see how the story unfolds between Hessa!

