Love Island Star Lucie Donlan Turned Down Joining Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle

Lucie Donlan nearly missed out on her Love Island debut. Picture: Instagram/Netflix

Love Island’s Lucie Donlan hinted that she passed up the opportunity to star on the new Netflix dating show, Too Hot Too Handle.

Lucie Donlan, who appeared on Love Island 2019, teased that she turned down joining the cast of Netflix's Too Hot To Handle.

The 22-year-old model took to her Instagram story to answer fan questions in a Q&A, where she was asked ‘fun fact your followers don’t know’.

She then added a poll, with the options ‘Love Island’ and ‘Too Hot To Handle’, indicating she had to choose between the two dating shows.

However, since the two series have a similar concept, it’s no surprise that she was offered the chance to be in both.

Lucie Donlan was offered the chance to star on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Instagram

Some fans shared their thoughts about which programme they thought Lucie was more suited to, with one defending her choice of appearing on the ITV2 show.

Saying she was crucial to the storyline because of her love triangle with Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, the fan wrote: "I think LI was obviously the better choice, especially causing some drama with Tommy Fury and Molly Mae and her whole love story/breakup with Joe the sandwich man.”

"I can see why Lucie was cast. Her and Joe had amazing chemistry very early on,” added another.

However, some fans thought she could’ve been more suited to the Netflix show, with one writing: “But in 'Too Hot to Handle' maybe she would have connected with that Harry the surfer type aussie guy, who knows!”

Lucie Donlan appeared on Love Island in 2019. Picture: Instagram

Some fans think Lucie could've dated Harry Jowsey from Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Instagram

"For more exposure yeah, she gained over a million followers, but it’s not she was particularly popular. Most people disliked the Lucie/Joe/Tommy storyline that took up most of the first few episodes and the Tommy/Molly storyline didn’t really do her any favours,” another penned.

Lucie was coupled up with Joe Garratt at the start of the show but had a turbulent relationship in the villa.

However, they rekindled their romance on the outside world and continued to date for six months, before calling it quits in January this year.

