Toby Wants Chloe Back And Love Island Fans Are Going Wild

Toby is being hailed 'the greatest Love Island villain' after his villa antics. Picture: ITV2

Toby admitting his ‘head is still with Chloe’ in the teaser for Monday night’s episode had Love Island fans rolling their eyes.

Toby Aromolaran is being branded ‘the greatest Love Island villain ever’ after bringing Mary Bedford into the villa from Casa Amor while Abigail Rawlings – the islander he dumped Chloe Burrows for – stood waiting for him.

And after Sunday night’s episode viewers got a glimpse at what’s to come, with a clip of Toby saying he’s still got feelings for Chloe – who he was partnered with before Abbie.

The admission had fans rolling their eyes all over again, as it’s clear Toby is the most indecisive islander to have ever graced Mallorca.

Love Island: Toby dumped Chloe for Abi days prior to Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

And the reactions over on Twitter were as expected, with fans praising him for “creating his own plot lines.”

“Toby has to go down as the best contestant love island has ever seen. His literally creating his own plotlines at this point this is his show,” one person tweeted.

Love Island: Toby and Chloe were coupled up after he was partnered with Kaz. Picture: ITV2

Toby still has feelings for Chloe despite moving on with two girls. Picture: ITV2

“Coupled with Mary. Still into Abigail. But REALLY wants Chloe?! I'M DEAD! Toby is like a kid with his hand stuck in a candy jar,” wrote another.

“To say I literally threw my head back with pure laughter when Toby uttered the words ‘my head is with Chloe’ and I haven’t recovered since,” added a third.

Toby has to go down as the best contestant love island has ever seen. His literally creating his own plotlines at this point 😭 this is his show.#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/43i9Remqfg — Kalin (@Kalin55279152) August 1, 2021

toby saying his head is still with chloe #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/oWzoHunWkJ — james ♎︎ (@B0OB1E5) August 1, 2021

Nah Toby is Love Island’s greatest villain ever ever EVER! #LoveIsland — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) August 1, 2021

mary, abi and chloe listening to toby explain his feelings #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/GqdfWTxOWP — Chlo🦋 (@02chloee) August 1, 2021

It was announced this weekend pop sensation Mabel will be heading into the villa to perform for the contestants, and viewers are already joking that Toby will have his head turned by the ‘Don’t Call Me Up’ singer.

Even host Laura Whitmore claimed Toby ‘had his eyes on her’ when she returned to the villa on Friday for the re-coupling.

Referring to how Toby keeps jumping from relationship to relationship, Laura said on Aftersun: “He’s confused, that guy. Isn’t he?”

She claimed: “I thought when I walked in that he was looking at me, actually, for a while. I’m like ‘Toby! No!’”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

