What Time Is The Kardashians Coming Out On Disney+?

13 April 2022, 17:48

The Kardashians is coming to Disney+
The Kardashians is coming to Disney+. Picture: Hulu
'The Kardashians' is hitting Hulu and Disney+, but what time is it coming out?

The Kardashians is one of the most highly-anticipated reality series in 2022 after the famous family announced the end of their iconic show Keeping Up with the Kardashians last year.

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kris, Kylie and Kendall Jenner have been making headlines for over a decade after their E! reality TV series put them on the map, and now they’re heading straight to streaming with The Kardashians which comes out on Hulu and Disney+.

Kourtney Kardashian Fans Are Revisiting Her First Wedding

In the new series fans can’t wait to see Kourtney and new husband Travis Barker’s engagement, Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy and Kim Kardashian’s blossoming relationship with Pete Davidson following her split from Kanye West.

But what time is The Kardashians coming out on Disney+? Here’s when to set your alarms…

Kardashian fans will finally get to see the start of Kim's relationship with Pete Davidson
Kardashian fans will finally get to see the start of Kim's relationship with Pete Davidson. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
The Kardashians are back with more drama
The Kardashians are back with more drama. Picture: E! / Alamy

What time is The Kardashians coming out on Disney+?

The Kardashians will premiere on Thursday 14 April on Disney+ in the UK and will be available to stream from 8am BST.

For viewers in the US, the timings will be different as they watch the new series on Hulu instead, but the new episode will drop at the same time around the world.

Fans in America can stream the new episode at just after midnight EST.

As well as Kourtney and Kim's new relationships, Kardashi-fans will also get to see what happened between Khloe and baby daddy Tristan Thompson after he fathered his third child with another woman last year.

One Kar-Jenner boyfriend, Devin Booker, won't appear however, after Kendall admitted in an interview she learnt from her older sisters, whose romances have played out on TV for years, to keep her relationships off-screen.

The Kardashians episodes will drop weekly from 14 April.

