Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Gets The Unpopular Opinion Treatment On Twitter

21 March 2019, 11:03

The Millie Bobby Brown Unpopular Opinion Twitter thread has been reignited
The Millie Bobby Brown Unpopular Opinion Twitter thread has been reignited. Picture: Getty

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is the latest celeb to get the Unpopular Opinion treatment on Twitter, as the thread reveals what fans really think.

Fans are taking to Twitter to share their honest thoughts on Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown.

While the concept of the thread may at first seem pretty brutal, there are actually a lot of supporters of MBB who are singing her praises.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown 'Dating' Romeo Beckham - And Victoria Approves!

One fan defended Millie's relationship with Drake, stating: "Possibly an unpopular opinion but I see absolutely nothing wrong with Millie bobby brown and drake being ‘friends’ ? Yall are so quick to think anything and everything is grooming ? Millie is 14 (yes, young but not stupid), a fan of drake but also a celeb herself ?"

Another slammed the "disgusting" fake homophobic meme that's been circulating on Twitter for some years now.

A MBB fan claims the actress is better than Stranger Things itself, saying: "Unpopular opinion: I'm a much bigger fan of Millie Bobby Brown and the character of Eleven than of Stranger Things as a whole."

While the majority of tweets have been positive, a few have taken the opportunity to throw some shade at Millie.

Whether you love her or hate her, there's no denying the girl's got talent. And we personally cannot WAIT for the third season of Stranger Things to drop on Netflix.

Other celebs to have been to focus of the Twitter trend include Ariana Grande and Harry Styles.

