Rufus Hound Quits Dancing On Ice After Two Positive Coronavirus Tests

By Kathryn Knight

Rufus Hound has had to quit Dancing on Ice after testing positive for coronavirus twice.

Rufus Hound already had to miss two weeks of Dancing on Ice episodes after coming into contact with someone with coronavirus and he’s now pulled out of the show after testing positive for coronavirus himself.

In a video confirming his exit from the series, Rufus said: “Unfortunately, the rules on Dancing on Ice are completely cut and dry, very strict, because they need to keep everybody on that production as safe as possible.

Rufus Hound praised skating partner Robin Johnstone. Picture: ITV

Rufus Hound isolated for 10 days before testing positive for coronavirus himself. Picture: Rufus Hound/YouTube

"So it seemed like when I was just quarantining, there might be a window of opportunity for me to be able to get back to the show, a window that I now know doesn't exist."

He went on to call professional skating partner Robin Johnstone “human sunshine” and revealed all the big plans they’d hoped to bring to the ice, including a Dungeons and Dragon theme and a Valentine’s Day rave.

ITV confirmed the comedian’s exit in a statement, saying: “Although Rufus and his partner Robin's time on the ice has been all too brief, they can be truly proud of their achievements.

"We thank them for all their hard work and commitment to the show."

Rufus isn’t the first who has had to leave this year’s Dancing on Ice; Denise van Outen was forced to quit after dislocating her shoulder during rehearsals.

Reality star Billie Faiers also had to miss a week due to a family bereavement.

It comes days after Dancing on Ice changed their coronavirus rules so that anyone who tests positive will now automatically be axed.

