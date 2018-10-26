Riverdale Cast Play Their Parents In Flashback To Unfold 'Griffins And Gargoyles' Mystery

This week's Riverdale episode shows the cast as you've never seen them before in a flashback that reveals their parents back in the 90s (played them, because it's Riverdale) and it looks like it's going to be amazing.

If Riverdale series 3 seemed like it was getting pretty wild lately, what with Archie having been carted off to jail and everything, then you'd better brace yourself because things are about to take a turn for the seriously weird as it emerges their parents have been keeping a dark, unsolved secret fro them since the 90s involving the game 'Gryphons & Gargoyles'.

And seriously, who better to relay this sinister past to us than Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa and co. when they play their own parents?!

This show knows no limits with the introduction of this evil, haunted, ridiculous game, passed down generations and haunting an entire town, and we love it.

In the flashback episode, as Betty's mum confesses to their sordid gaming past, we see the cast mates as their parents back in the 90's, where a game of 'Gryphons and Gargoyles' gripped them and has had v v dark consequences, whilst the game has made a resurgence and gripped the high school.

We genuinely think this is the most Riverdale, Riverdale has ever been, and we LOVE it.

