Exclusive

WATCH: Queer Eye's Bobby Berk Rates Celebrity Houses

25 July 2019, 16:18

Netflix's interior design guru Bobby Berk has given us his expert eye on some of the biggest celebrities' houses including the likes of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift.

Queer Eye's Bobby Berk has taken time out of busy schedule promoting the brand new season available on Netflix to give us his expert opinion on the homes of the stars.

Bobby takes no prisoners as he looks at the houses of not only popstars such as Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift but also the world's most famous realty stars including Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner!

WATCH: Queer Eye's Tan France Rates Niall Horan, Taylor Swift & Jonas Bros' Glow-Ups

Bobby Berk rates the houses of celebrities
Bobby Berk rates the houses of celebrities. Picture: Capital

Along with his pals Karamo, Antoni, Tan and JVN, Bobby has been changing the lives of people during four seasons of one of the most addictive shows in the world, Queer Eye!

Download our free app to keep up to date with all the entertainment news you need in your life!

Hot On Capital

The Instagram rich list has been revealed

Top 10 Instagram Rich List 2019: Selena Gomez And Ariana Grande Among The Celebs Raking In Millions From Social Media
Taylor Swift takes everyone by surprise with release of 'Archer'

Taylor Swift's Latest Track 'Archer' Has Surprised Fans & Has Everyone In Their Feelings

Taylor Swift

Kylie Jenner has an incredible net worth

Kylie Jenner Net Worth: How Much Is Lip Kit Queen Worth As She Tops Instagram Rich List
Molly-Mae Hague was accused of faking her tears on Love Island

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Accused Of Fake Crying As She Sobs Over Anna Vakili’s Exit
Selena Gomez returns to social media during Italian getaway

Selena Gomez Breaks Social Media Silence & Reveals Why She's Been Crying So Much