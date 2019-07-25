Exclusive

WATCH: Queer Eye's Bobby Berk Rates Celebrity Houses

Netflix's interior design guru Bobby Berk has given us his expert eye on some of the biggest celebrities' houses including the likes of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift.

Queer Eye's Bobby Berk has taken time out of busy schedule promoting the brand new season available on Netflix to give us his expert opinion on the homes of the stars.

Bobby takes no prisoners as he looks at the houses of not only popstars such as Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift but also the world's most famous realty stars including Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner!

Bobby Berk rates the houses of celebrities. Picture: Capital

Along with his pals Karamo, Antoni, Tan and JVN, Bobby has been changing the lives of people during four seasons of one of the most addictive shows in the world, Queer Eye!

