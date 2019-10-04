Before And After: TOWIE’s Chloe, Demi & Frankie Sims Look Unrecognisable In Throwback Pre-Surgery Pictures

TOWIE sisters in throwback snaps. Picture: Instagram

TOWIE’s Chloe and Demi Sims pre-surgery snaps show them looking unrecognisable.

The Only Way Is Essex stars, Chloe and Demi Sims look unrecognisable in pre-surgery snaps that were shared on social media by Demi.

The photos showed Chloe, Demi and their sister, Frankie, before undertaking their ‘Essex’ makeover.

According to a report, the eldest sister, Chloe, has been open about having work done before, saying: “I had collagen in my lips, and they were ridiculous, so I’ve never had that done again.

“Now I stick to Botox and fillers.”She is also reportedly said to have spent over £32,000 on surgery, including a £4,500 Brazilian bum lift, Botox and veneers.

Chloe Sims pre-surgery snaps. Picture: Instagram

The 36-year-old also had two breast enhancement operations, first seeing the TOWIE star go from a 34B to a 34D, then from a 34DD to an EE cup.

The beautician opened up about her butt lift, saying: “I already know that I’ll feel more confident as a single woman with my bum the way it is now – especially when I go on holiday. For the first time in ages I’m actually looking forward to wearing a bikini.

“They removed fat from my stomach and thighs with a syringe. It felt like a rod going under my skin and was very painful,” she said, explaining the procedure, “then they emptied the fat into a hospital drip bag to separate and drain it before injecting it back into me.”

Throwback pics of Demi and Frankie Sims. Picture: Instagram

Her sisters, 24-year-old Frankie, and 22-year-old Demi, now star alongside the reality star in the ITV2 show, and have never revealed if they've had work done.

However, fans have pointed out that Demi, who briefly dated Love Island’s Megan Barton Hanson, is seen to have ‘fuller’ lips these days, but according to the Celebs Go Dating star’s makeup artist, it was achieved through sculpting and cosmetics.

