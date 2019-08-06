Who Is the Celebs Go Dating Narrator And Who's In The 2019 Cast With Megan Barton Hanson?

Celebs Go Dating is back on E4. Picture: E4

Celebs Go Dating is back on, with a line-up of celebrity contestants you won’t want to miss.

Celebs Go Dating is finally back on our screens, with a line-up including Love Island 2018’s Megan Barton-Hanson and Jack Fincham and TOWIE original Lauren Goodger.

The series will see the single hopefuls set up with members of the public by matchmakers Paul Brunson and Anna Williamson, with the help of receptionist Tom Read Wilson.

After kicking off on 5 August, the new series is on every evening apart from Saturdays meaning it’ll fill the Love Island-shaped hole left in your lives.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Celebs Go Dating series…

Who narrates Celebs Go Dating?

Comedian Rob Beckett is the hilarious narrator behind Celebs Go Dating, providing a funny – and sometimes raunchy – narrative as the reality stars endure awkward, flirty and occasionally successful dates.

Rob, 33, is married with two children and has worked as a stand-up comedian for the majority of his career.

He also co-hosted I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Now! from 2012 to 2014 and regularly appears as a panelist on 8 Out of 10 Cats.

Rob Beckett narrates Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Getty

Who is in the 2019 cast?

TOWIE star Chloe Sims is just one of the celebs taking part in the new season, alongside her sister Demi and fellow TOWIE veteran Lauren Goodger.

Love Island stars Megan Barton Hanson and Jack Fincham are also hoping to find love, while Blue’s Lee Ryan and Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry will also be set up on dates.

Lady Colin Campbell, 69, is another addition to the cast, making her the oldest star to ever seek the Celebrity Dating Agency’s help.

When is Celebs Go Dating on and what channel?

Series 7 of Celebs Go Dating began on 5 August at 9pm on E4 and is on every night from Sunday - Friday.

Filming began for the series in May.

