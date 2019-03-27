Amber Turner Reportedly Feels ‘Confused’ & ‘Betrayed’ By Dan Edgar’s New Relationship With Chloe Sims

Amber reportedly isn't happy about her ex hooking up with a fellow cast mate. Picture: instagram/itv

Amber Turner feels ‘confused’ and ‘betrayed’ by her ex-boyfriend Dan Edgar’s new relationship with Chloe Sims.

TOWIE's Amber Turner is not impressed that Dan Edgar is now seeing Chloe Sims.

The pair dated on and off for over a year but finally called time on their rocky romance at Christmas.

Original TOWIE Cast Member Lauren Pope Quits Show To Spend Time With Millionaire Boyfriend

Amber was often seen crying on The Only Way is Essex over Dan’s behaviour towards her and she ended up getting axed from the show in 2018 after she reportedly refused to film scenes with him.

However, he’s now made things official with fellow cast member Chloe Sims after she confessed her love for him in dramatic scenes on Sunday night’s episode of the hit reality TV show.

Amber’s friend Courtney Green told Mail Online: “She's not even fuming, she's just so confused. She doesn't believe it's true, like "what is going on?' listen I feel for her. She has spoken to Dan.”

Courtney added that Amber is now wondering if Chloe ‘fancied’ Dan while he was in a relationship with her.

She said: “She's thinking now about Chloe "Have you fancied my boyfriend the whole time we've been friends?"

Courtney added: “Dan's not husband material. He's a nice boy, he doesn't know what he wants. He cannot be shacked up with being step-dad, like come on.

“He doesn't want a relationship. If it does work then I will applaud them because we're doubting it.”

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest TOWIE News