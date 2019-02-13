TOWIE’s Amber Turner Axed After Refusing To Film With Dan Edgar

Amber Turner has been axed from TOWIE. Picture: Getty/ITVBe

TOWIE star Amber Turner has been axed from the show after reportedly telling bosses she wouldn’t film scenes with her former boyfriend, Dan Edgar.

Amber Turner and Dan Edgar had a messy split last year, with their relationship dramas playing out on ITVBe’s The Only Way Is Essex.

And the tension between them has led to Amber’s exit from the show after she apparently made it difficult to film scenes including both of them.

The Essex babe was a huge part of the show, but it might not be the last viewers see of her.

A spokeswoman for the series told the tabloids: “Executive producers have informed Amber that she won't be starting the series.

"However, Amber is in dialogue with producers to see if there is an opportunity for her to return.

"The 25 year old has apparently always found it difficult with having her personal life play out on screen."

A source said: “When she first joined her break-up with Jamie was filmed for a storyline and she dreaded having to do the same after her split from Dan.

“The last few months have really taken their toll on her and the last thing she needs right now is to be involved in filming with her ex as they’re both trying to move on.

“She’s decided to take a break for now – but there’s still a chance she may come back once the dust has settled.”

