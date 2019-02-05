Here’s Who’s Joining The Cast Of TOWIE After 10 Of The Old Reality Stars Were Axed

New faces are going to be added to the TOWIE cast. Picture: ITV

Check out the new faces joining the show after Kady McDermott, Chloe Lewis, Jon Clark and more were sacked.

Following on from the shock news that The Only Way Is Essex bosses have decided to axe 10 of the cast, some of the new faces joining the show have been revealed.

TOWIE Bosses Ruthlessly Axe Eight Stars To Make Room For Fresh Faces Ahead Of New Series

It was revealed that Kady McDermott, Myles Barnett, Chloe Lewis and Jon Clark were among the cast members axed, and that they would be replaced by new faces to spice up the series.

One of the newbies is Chloe Sims’ sister, Demi, and a spokesperson told OK, “Demi will be appearing in the forthcoming series”, after she previously guest starred in the show.

It’s not known who else will be drafted in to replace the departing cast, but producers are said to be scouring Essex hotspots like Sheesh and Faces to recruit new stars.

It’s likely a few more new faces will be cast ahead of the series, as the show usually introduces new cast members to keep the storylines fresh.

Of course, some of your favourites aren’t going anywhere, with James Argent confirming he has been asked to return, as well as Chloe Sims and Pete Wicks.

Who doesn’t love some fresh faces – we can’t wait to see who they get!

