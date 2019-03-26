TOWIE's Chloe Sims Confirms She's Dating Dan Edgar As They Officially 'Give It A Go'

TOWIE's Chloe Sims confirms she and Dan Edgar are dating. Picture: Instagram/ITVBe TOWIE

Chloe Sims has revealed that she and Dan Edgar are officially dating as they give things a go despite upsetting their TOWIE co-stars.

The Only Way Is Essex star Chloe Sims, aged 36, has officially confirmed that she and co-star, 28-year-old Dan Edgar are dating each other as they move forward with the controversial relationship that's upset both their co-stars and family.

Chloe Sims has labelled their 'fling' as cheap admitting they have strong feelings. Picture: Getty Images

In a tabloid interview, Chloe addressed the 'Thailand fling' that she and Dan had during filming for the show, calling that phrase insulting as there are far more serious feelings at play.

She said: "The idea that it was a holiday fling in Thailand made it sound cheap! I am not a fling type of girl and I wouldn’t cry my eyes out about a fling. There s a lot of mutual respect there."

Chloe Sims and Dan Edgar admitted their feelings for each other on TOWIE. Picture: ITVBe/Towie

It was revealed on the show, which airs on Sundays on ITVBe, that Chloe's cousin and Dan's BFF, Joey Essex, was raging when he found out about their budding romance through his dear that womaniser Dan will hurt Chloe, who is like a 'mother' to the Joey.

Chloe addressed this, saying: "Joey was one of the first people I spoke to. I get that he feels a certain way about it, but I wouldn’t stand in the way of someone’s happiness."

She continued: "Unfortunately with the families in Essex that’s what they’re like, they do step in....Now I wish I was from a family up north or something. They’ve got a different way of dealing with things."

She and Diags had an emotional heart-to-heart in TOWIE which reduced some viewers to tears as she confessed her feelings for Dan, despite the upset it was going to cause amongst their group.

Dan's recent ex-girlfriend and co-star, Amber Turner, is also said to have been 'furious' when she discovered about the pair and has since cryptically tweeted about getting rid of 'bad energy'.

