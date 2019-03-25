WATCH: TOWIE's Dramatic Finale With Chloe Sims & Dan Edgar Divides Viewers

25 March 2019, 13:30

TOWIE fans have mixed reviews about the very dramatic ended to last night's episode which saw Chloe Sims and Dan Edgar confess their feelings.

The Only Way Is Essex came to a very dramatic conclusion last night as we finally saw TOWIE veteran Chloe Sims and Dan Edgar confess their feelings for each other, kiss, and then look longingly out to sea in flowing, white outfits as some intense music played.

Pete Wicks Supports Ex Megan McKenna Following Mike Thalassitis' Death

Naturally, fans took to Twitter to joke about the melodramatic ending to the Thailand episode of the reality show, with some saying it was like something out of a music video.

Others couldn't cope with the budding holiday romance and 'couldn't cope' with the heartwarming ending. One person tweeted: "How unreal was the end to towie... Chloe and Dan are gorgeous together, I cannot cope #TOWIEThailand."

Chloe, 36, admitted she has pretty strong feelings for universally fancied Dan, 28, but they must overcome the obstacle of Chloe's cousin and Dan's BFF, Joey Essex who is said to be 'furious' about the budding romance.

In the teaser for next week's episode, we see Chloe crying as she asks Dan if he wants to call things off because of the drama it is causing.

Dan's ex, Amber Turner, who is also a cast member of the show (said to be on a break from filming), is said to have been 'furious' upon finding out the two stars were giving it a go.

Fellow TOWIE star and one of Chloe's BFF's, Georgia Kousoulou has her own opinion of the ending, and we're pretty sure she liked it from her tweet!

The cast have jetted out to Ko Samui, an island in Thailand, where they've been sunning themselves whilst all of their usual drama unfolds.

But it's been the blossoming romance between Dan and Chloe has overshadowed pretty much everything else, with even the cast saying how surprised they were to them hitting it off after so many years as friends.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest TOWIE News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Keery is a hit among Stranger Things fans

How Old Is Joe Keery, Has Steve From Stranger Things Got A Girlfriend And Where's He From?
Here's everything you need to know about Finn Wolfhard.

How Tall Is Finn Wolfhard, What's Mike From Stranger Things' Band And How Old Is He?
Machine Gun Kelly looks totally different in The Dirt.

Machine Gun Kelly In Netflix's The Dirt: Actor Looks Completely Unrecognisable As Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee
Liam Payne revealed the plans for Bear Payne's second birthday party.

Liam Payne And Cheryl Will Throw Bear A Big Belated Birthday Party After Liam Was Away For Work
Olivia Attwood says Chris Hughes 'loves fame' so Jesy Nelson relationship unsurprising

Olivia Attwood 'Unsurprised' At Ex Chris Hughes & Jesy Nelson Relationship As He 'Loves Fame'

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Liam Payne is dating Naomi Campbell following his split from Cheryl

Is Liam Payne Dating Naomi Campbell, When Did He Breakup With Cheryl And When Was Their Son Bear Born?
Halsey's previously dated G Eazy and Machine Gun Kelly.

Halsey's Complete Dating History: All Her Ex-Boyfriends From G Eazy To Yungblud, Machine Gun Kelly & More
Lewis Capaldi has shot to the top of the charts with 'Someone You Loved'

Lewis Capaldi: The 'Someone You Loved' Singer's Age, Nationality & Peter Capaldi Relation
Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo will play Dustin Henderson in series 3 of the show

How Old Is Gaten Matarazzo, What Is Cleidocranial Dysplasia And How Long Has He Played Dustin In Stranger Things?
Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton age and girlfriend

How Old Is Charlie Heaton? Stranger Things Actor Who Plays Jonathan And Co-Star Natalia Dyer's Boyfriend