WATCH: TOWIE's Dramatic Finale With Chloe Sims & Dan Edgar Divides Viewers

TOWIE fans have mixed reviews about the very dramatic ended to last night's episode which saw Chloe Sims and Dan Edgar confess their feelings.

The Only Way Is Essex came to a very dramatic conclusion last night as we finally saw TOWIE veteran Chloe Sims and Dan Edgar confess their feelings for each other, kiss, and then look longingly out to sea in flowing, white outfits as some intense music played.

Naturally, fans took to Twitter to joke about the melodramatic ending to the Thailand episode of the reality show, with some saying it was like something out of a music video.

#towie end scene looking like a Lana del Rey video 💋💋💋 — Sophie Woo Woo (@S_O_P_H_I_E_R) March 24, 2019

Loool that tense music #towiethailand — Nevada (@NevadaG93) March 24, 2019

Others couldn't cope with the budding holiday romance and 'couldn't cope' with the heartwarming ending. One person tweeted: "How unreal was the end to towie... Chloe and Dan are gorgeous together, I cannot cope #TOWIEThailand."

How unreal was the end to towie😭 Chloe and Dan are gorgeous together, I cannot cope! #TOWIEThailand — Lwren Terry (@Laurenterry_x) March 24, 2019

Chloe, 36, admitted she has pretty strong feelings for universally fancied Dan, 28, but they must overcome the obstacle of Chloe's cousin and Dan's BFF, Joey Essex who is said to be 'furious' about the budding romance.

In the teaser for next week's episode, we see Chloe crying as she asks Dan if he wants to call things off because of the drama it is causing.

Dan's ex, Amber Turner, who is also a cast member of the show (said to be on a break from filming), is said to have been 'furious' upon finding out the two stars were giving it a go.

Fellow TOWIE star and one of Chloe's BFF's, Georgia Kousoulou has her own opinion of the ending, and we're pretty sure she liked it from her tweet!

OMG AMAZING END !!! Well done @OnlyWayIsEssex !!!!!’ Looks beautiful 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 — Georgia Kousoulou (@MissGeorgiakx) March 24, 2019

The cast have jetted out to Ko Samui, an island in Thailand, where they've been sunning themselves whilst all of their usual drama unfolds.

But it's been the blossoming romance between Dan and Chloe has overshadowed pretty much everything else, with even the cast saying how surprised they were to them hitting it off after so many years as friends.

