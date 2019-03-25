Pete Wicks Supports Ex Megan McKenna Following Mike Thalassitis' Death

Pete Wicks supports ex Megan McKenna, following the death of Mike Thalassitis. Picture: Getty

The Celebs Go Dating star has pledged his support to ex-girlfriend Megan McKenna, following the death of Love Island's Mike Thalassitis.

On 15th March, 2019, it was confirmed that former Love Island star Mike Thalassitis had tragically passed away.

As a response to the devastating news, friends and family shared their tributes to the late reality star - including his ex-girlfriend, Megan McKenna. Now, Celebs Go Dating's Pete Wicks has pledged to support Megan during this trying time.

Megan and Mike dated in 2018. Picture: Getty

Megan and Mike dated for a period in 2018, before announcing they had split amicably. Megan also dated Pete Wicks, but the couple broke up in 2017.

Despite their tumultuous relationship - which was highly-publicised at the time - Pete and Megan appear to have put aside their differences, as Wicks lends his support to Megan.

Speaking to The Mirror, Pete said: "It's a really tragic thing and I feel for Mike's family and friends. It's been a big shock to everyone but especially Megan, given their history.

"Everyone always saw me and Megan as being a nightmare and toxic, which in a relationship we were. But she's a lovely person. I might not be the best boyfriend but I'm a good friend. Whatever she needs, I'm there."

In response to Mike's death, ITV released a statement declaring their commitment to supporting Love Island contestants after the villa.

Sophie Gradon, another former Love Island cast member, also died of suspected suicide in June 2018. Her partner at the time, Aaron Armstrong, was then found dead at his house in July the same year.

If you identify with the topics raised in this article, we encourage you to reach out to the Samaritans. You can call them for free on 116 123, or visit their website, www.samaritans.org.