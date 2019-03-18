Mike Thalassitis’ Ex Megan McKenna Breaks Twitter Silence With Heartbreaking Post: ‘I Can’t Believe I’m Writing This’

18 March 2019, 17:10

Megan McKenna has shared a heartbreaking statement about Mike Thalassitis
Megan McKenna has shared a heartbreaking statement about Mike Thalassitis. Picture: Getty / Megan McKenna/Instagram

Megan McKenna has issued a brief statement on the tragic loss of her ex-boyfriend Mike Thalassitis, after the Love Island star was found dead near his home on Saturday 16 March.

Megan McKenna said she is “in complete shock” over the news of ex Mike Thalassitis’ death, issuing a heartfelt post on Twitter to publicly share her heartbreak.

“Sorry I haven’t been on social media,” she began the post, “but I’m in complete shock and trying to come to terms with this. I can’t believe I’m even writing this post. My thoughts and prayers are with Mike’s family.”

Megan McKenna said she is in 'complete shock' at the death of her ex boyfriend
Megan McKenna said she is in 'complete shock' at the death of her ex boyfriend. Picture: Megan McKenna/Twitter

She ended the statement: “Rest in peace Mike.”

Mike and Megan dated on and off throughout 2018, before finally calling it quits on their romance in August last year.

The former couple seemingly ended on good terms, with the explanation being they were simply “at different points of their lives”.

Megan’s post shared with her 641k followers was soon flooded with replies of support from fans, with many agreeing she shouldn’t have to apologise for her social media absence in such devastating circumstances.

Megan McKenna and Mike Thalassitis were together for eight months
Megan McKenna and Mike Thalassitis were together for eight months. Picture: Getty

The tragic news comes after Megan was seen on a recent episode of Celebs Go Dating describing her relationship with Mike, in which she said: “I think in my last relationship, I think I definitely fell in love. I don’t really want to talk about it, sorry. But I want that love back.”

Mike, 26, was found dead near his North London home on 16 March and the news has shocked the celebrity world, with many reality TV stars calling for more support from the producers of shows like Love Island.

If you have been affected by this story, you can call the Samaritans on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org

