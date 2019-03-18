Mike Thalassitis’ Love Island Co-Star Montana Brown Breaks Down On This Morning As She Recalls Last Text He Sent Her

Mike Thalassitis’ close friend Montana Brown opened up on This Morning about the tragic death of her Love Island co-star, just two days after the shocking news.

Montana Brown spoke candidly to This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about her friendship with Mike Thalassitis, and what the Love Island star was going through before he died on Saturday 16 March.

The reality TV star broke down in tears during the interview, as she discussed her guilt at not replying to the last text message he sent her.

She also revealed Mike was seeing a therapist in the weeks leading up to his death, but claimed he wasn’t finding the sessions helpful.

Montana Brown appeared on This Morning to discuss close friend Mike Thalassitis. Picture: Mike Thalassitis/Instagram / ITV

Montana said the 26 year old was “going through a tough time” due to a “lack of work and a big tax bill”, while also dealing with the loss of his grandmother and his best friend who died in December.

She told Holly and Phil: “He had a big tax bill to pay, and he thought this celebrity life isn't what it’s cracked up to be. But he had this cafe that he was going to open, and it was like why now?’

“And then I gave him the The Magic, which is obviously a spiritual book. I was kind of at my wits end. And I thought, 'Something really terrible is going to happen if I don't do something.”

Montana Brown broke down as she recalled the last message Mike Thalassitis sent her. Picture: ITV

Montana also spoke of how she felt he was “coming out of it” and “doing so well” but that “the work wasn’t coming in”. She added: “He had finished Celebs Go Dating and the buzz had kind of gone.”

The 22 year old then broke down in tears as she recalled the text message he’d sent her two days before, which she never replied to.

“I’m actually kicking myself. He text me, and I didn’t actually reply just because I’m really bad on my phone,” she said.

If you have been affected by this story, you can call the Samaritans on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org.

