Friends Set Up £25,000 Crowdfunding To Pay For Love Island’s Mike Thalassitis’s Funeral

A crowdfunding page for £25,000 was created to help Mike Thalassitis’s family pay for his funeral and donate the excess to charity after the Love Island star committed suicide.

Mike Thalassitis’s friends have set up a £25,000 crowdfunding page to help his family pay for his funeral and donate to charity following his suicide.

The crowd funding page was set up to help the Love Island star’s grieving family to not have to bear the financial burden of having to pay for his funeral following his tragic death.

Although the family asked for the page to be closed early in order to prevent copycat page being set up by fraudsters, it had raised just under £5,000 in one day.

The page, set up by one of his friends, stated, “Mike Thalassitis was a beloved son, brother, friend and good man to many people.

“As everybody is aware we all lost a brilliant person on March 16th. I’m sure that everyone here and all those that were fortunate enough to know Mike wishes that they had done or said something that could have changed this outcome and have helped him in so that this terrible tragedy did not befall Mike and everybody that cared for him.

“Mikes family were doing everything possible to come to terms with the death of Andy’s mum (Mikes Nan) before their youngest son was taken within days of each other.

“Mike’s family are hard working people experiencing a time of intense pain and suffering. Accordingly we are asking for all of your help so that they do not have to face anything alone.

“So we have created this as a collection so all of those who want to contribute can. We will give all donations raised to Mike's mum and dad to help fund his funeral costs and the rest given to a mental health charity of their choice.

Mike Thalassitis was due to open his own restaurant in Essex before his death. Picture: Instagram

“We will update you with information on what charity Mike’s parents decide to donate to once they have made a decision on that.Also as a side note if anyone needs to talk about anything please talk to each other.”

Mike was found in woodland near his home in Essex on 16th March 2019, after taking his own life. He was due to open a restaurant called The Skillet in Essex, which his business partner Scott Neilson has said will go ahead as planned.

He posted, “Just to address all the speculation... I would like to make it clear that we will be opening The Skillet when it is ready, it has been a tough week trying to continue to sort things out.

“However, Mike would've wanted this cafe to open, he spent everyday for the past couple of months working hard to make this place a success so we are pulling together to get this ready for everyone and especially for Mike.

“Can't wait to share it with you all, and I will announce the date of the opening shortly.”

