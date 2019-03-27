Original TOWIE Cast Member Lauren Pope Quits Show To Spend Time With Millionaire Boyfriend

Lauren Pope quits TOWIE for millionaire boyfriend. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

The 36-year-old TOWIE veteran is quitting the show for her millionaire boyfriend who 'isn't into drama.'

The Only Way Is Essex veteran and original cast member, Lauren Pope, has sensationally quit the ITVBe reality show to 'spend more time' with her new millionnaire boyfriend, Tony Keterman.

TOWIE's Chloe Sims Confirms She's Dating Dan Edgar As They Officially 'Give It A Go'

Lauren confirmed her relationship with millionaire banker beau back in January in an Instagram Q&A, and revealed that she and Sam Mucklow, who were involved up until the end of the last TOWIE series, quickly realised they were better off as mates.

Lauren's bf is the Chief Executive of Hamilton CourtFX, whose website says it 'specialise[s] in foreign exchange solutions to save you money, avoid risk and increase your profitability.'

A source close to the 36-year-old told the Daily Mail: "He's a millionaire, and not interested in being famous. He's really into Lauren and this relationship feels different to previous relationships for her as he's in his thirties and isn't into drama."

Ever since TOWIE returned to our screens two weeks ago, kicking off the series in Ko Samui, Thailand, we haven't seen some of the main cast members, including Lauren, Amber Turner, Myles Barnett, James Locke or Yasmin Oukhellou.

However, where as Lockey and Yas are set to return to the series when filming resumes in the UK, Lauren will not be joining the cast, and we honestly don't know how the show is going to fill in her enormous shoes!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest TOWIE News