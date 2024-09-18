Nicola Coughlan Fans Slam "Disrespectful" Red Carpet Treatment After Emmys Video Goes Viral

Nicola Coughlan Fans Slam "Disrespectful" Red Carpet Treatment After Emmys Video Goes Viral. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, Bustle via TikTok

By Sam Prance

People walked in front of Nicola Coughlan and ignored her while she was having her photo taken on the Emmys red carpet.

A video of Nicola Coughlan on the Emmys red carpet has gone viral with fans calling out the other attendees for ignoring her.

It's hard to believe it but the 2024 Emmys marked Nicola Coughlan's first US red carpet appearance. After dazzling viewers for years in the likes of Derry Girls, Bridgerton and Barbie, Nicola finally had her very own US awards show moment at the Emmys. Nicola also presented the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

However, there's a video of Nicola on the red carpet that's sparked a huge conversation online over the way people walked in front of her while she was getting her photo taken.

Appearing on the 2024 Emmys red carpet, Nicola wore a stunning Prabal Gurung dress along with a Palestine ceasefire pin.

People were obsessed with the outfit but a video went viral where multiple people can be seen walking directly in front of Nicola and ignoring her while she's having her photo taken. Nicola also appears to laugh it off in shock.

In the clip that's been viewed over 11.5 million times on X/Twitter, one fan wrote: "Oh please don’t piss me off. I know they see her."

Oh please don’t piss me off. I know they see her pic.twitter.com/rJOKiTh164 — Dai 🌑 (@ThatsForAIITime) September 15, 2024

Reacting to the video, one person tweeted: "walking and STOPPING in the middle in front of the cameras? what happened to manners?" Another wrote: "That's so rude. I don't even walk infront of strangers photos. ITS JUST MANNERS."

Someone also praised Nicola for how she handled the awkward situation with grace by writing: "And she's still being so sweet about it too.. she doesn't deserve to be treated like this."

Criticising the people who walked front of Nicola, a fan added: "those people are so disrespectful it’s pathetic."

walking and STOPPING in the middle in front of the cameras? what happened to manners? 😭😭 — 🔞Rayne-Arts (@ArtsRayne) September 16, 2024

That's so rude. I don't even walk infront of strangers photos. ITS JUST MANNERS — 01Mika (@itsmichaelalee) September 16, 2024

And she's still being so sweet about it too.. she doesn't deserve to be treated like this 😤 — naomi ✨ (@iamnaaomixx) September 16, 2024

As it stands, Nicola is yet to speak about the red carpet moment. We will update you if and when she does.

