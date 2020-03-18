Netflix Dare Me: Where Is It Set?

Netflix’s Dare Me is set to be the next big TV obsession, but where is it set?

Dare Me launches on Netflix on 20 March, about a high school cheerleading team that erupts into chaos (and a bloodbath) when a new cheerleading coach takes over the squad and divides the BFF leaders of the group, Beth and Addy.

The series already has fans asking whether there will be a season two thanks to its rave reviews when it premiered on the USA Network in December, and UK viewers are tipped to be just as obsessed.

Where is Dare Me set?

Dare Me was filmed in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and is set in a small midwestern town in the USA, where the cheerleaders are more successful than their high school’s football players.

The exact location of where the series is set isn’t given, but the theme of the series' location reflects modern day high schools across the States.

The main characters, including pupils and cheerleaders Beth Cassidy and Addy Hanlon, are members of Sutton Grove High School, a fictional school.

What is Dare Me about?

The binge-worthy series is based on a 2012 book of the same name.

Netflix's synopsis of the show reads: "Relationship topple and loyalties flip when an icy new cheerleading coach takes over a high school squad ruled by Beth and her devoted BFF, Addy."

