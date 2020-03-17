Netflix 'Dare Me': Cast And Characters And How To Follow Them On Instagram

Dare Me Cast Instagram profiles. Picture: Instagram

Netflix's new show 'Dare Me' has a whole host of new actors that you're going to want to follow on Instagram.

Netflix's 'Dare Me', the cheerleader thriller that is bound to be everyone's new favourite new show features some very talented actors... so, of course, we just HAVE to learn a little more about them.

And what better way than following them on Instagram. We've pulled together the list of the main cast who you should be following on Instagram now.

Netflix's 'Dare Me': Everything You Need To Know About The New Cheerleader Drama

Willa Fitzgerald's Instagram account (Coach Colette French).

You can followed Willa at @willafitz. From a scan of her account, you can expect lots of photos of her super cute dog, several snaps from her magazine shoots and of course 'Dare Me' behind the scenes bits and pieces.

Will Fitzgerald's Instagram account. Picture: Instagram/Willa Fitzgerald

Herizen Guardiola's Instagram account (Addy Hanlon).

Herizen Guardiola's Instagram account, which you can find at @herizen_fawn is undoubtedly one of the coolest feeds we think we've ever scrolled through. Oh... because she's beautiful, obviously BUT more importantly it shows that Herizen is super talented! Not only does she play Addy in 'Dare Me', she is also an artist going under the name 'Herizen' and her music is sweeeeet.

Herizen Guardiola's Instagram account. Picture: Herizen Guardiola/Instagram

Marlo Kelly's Instagram account (Beth Cassidy).

Any fans of Home And Away out there? Yup, Marlo is an Aussie actress who starred as Skye Peters in the legendary Australian soap who has moved on to 'Dare Me'. Follow Marlo's feed right here @marlokelly.

Rob Heaps Instagram account (Matt French).

Basically, he's a hunk and an incredible actor. What else do you need to want to follow the gorgeous Rob. Follow him here @rob.heaps.

Rob Heaps' Instagram account. Picture: Rob Heaps' Instagram

Other 'Dare Me' cast members to follow:

Zach Goerig (Sarge Will Mosley) - @zach_roerig

Paul Fitzgerald (Bert Cassidy) - @paulfitzgerald1

Alison Thornton (Tacy Cassidy) - @ali.g.thornton

> Grab Our App For The Latest Netflix News