Netflix's 'Dare Me': Everything You Need To Know About The New Cheerleader Drama

Dare Me will premiere on Netflix on 20th March. Picture: Netflix

'Dare Me' is everything you need in an American high school drama and it'll be ready for you to devour on Netflix on the 20th March 2020.

If you were a fan of Netflix's 'Cheer', then you're going to love Netflix's brand new thriller 'Dare Me'. Combining the dance aspects of 'Cheer' with the topsy turvy world of a show like 'You'; this show is bound to become your next obsession.

The binge-worthy series which is based on a 2012 book of the same name premieres on Netflix on the 20th March.

Netflix's synopsis of the show reads: 'Relationship topple and loyalties flip when an icy new cheerleading coach takes over a high school squad ruled by Beth and her devoted BFF, Addy.'

Who stars in the new Netflix show 'Dare Me'?

The main cast list for 'Dare Me' is as followed:

Willa Fitzgerald as Coach Colette French

Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon

Marlo Kelly as Beth Cassidy

Rob Heaps as Matt French

Zach Roerig as Sarge Will Mosley

Paul Fitzgerald as Bert Cassidy

Alison Thornton as Tacy Cassidy

What is 'Dare Me' based on?

The new series 'Dare Me' is based on the 2012 mystery novel by Megan Abbott. The book picked up a big non-fiction award in 2013 so you know the series is going to be just as good!

When is 'Dare Me' released on Netflix?

Netflix will release all 10 episodes of 'Dare Me' season 1 on March 20th 2020.

