Netflix 'Dare Me': Will There Be A Season 2?

17 March 2020, 16:55

Dare Me is hitting our screens this week
Dare Me is hitting our screens this week. Picture: Netflix

Here’s everything we know about season two of Netflix’s new show, Dare Me.

Netflix’s Dare Me is the brand new cheerleader thriller that is going to be just as addictive as You.

Set to drop on March 20, 2020, the American high school drama has similar aspects to the hit show, Cheer.

Netflix 'Dare Me': Cast And Characters And How To Follow Them On Instagram

But is there going to be a season two? Here’s what we know…

Will Dare Me have a season 2?

Although it is yet to be confirmed, fans think there will be a second season of the Netflix show as the shocking ending of season one calls for a follow-up.

Since the show is based on the 2012 book of the same name, people are convinced that there will be more to come as the book’s ending isn’t included in the first season of the programme.

How long is season 1?

There are ten episodes in season one.

What is it about?

Netflix’s description of the show reads: "Relationship topple and loyalties flip when an icy new cheerleading coach takes over a high school squad ruled by Beth and her devoted BFF, Addy."

> Grab Our App For The Latest Netflix News

Hot On Capital

How to structure your working day if you're working from home

Working From Home? How To Structure Your Day

Features

Netflix cheerleading drama stars 'The Get Down' actress Herizon Guardiola

Who Is Herizen Guardiola In Netflix's Dare Me? Addy Hanlon Actress's Age, Instagram & Previous Roles
Marlo Kelly plays Beth Cassidy on Netflix's Dare Me

Netflix Dare Me: Who is Marlo Kelly? Meet The Actress Who Plays Beth Cassidy
Camila Cabello has been cast in the new 'Cinderella' movie

Cinderella Film Remake Starring Camila Cabello Suspended Production Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
Who is Willa Fitzgerald?

Netflix Dare Me: Who Is Willa Fitzgerald? Everything We Know About Actress Who Plays Coach Colette French