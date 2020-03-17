Netflix 'Dare Me': Will There Be A Season 2?

Dare Me is hitting our screens this week. Picture: Netflix

Here’s everything we know about season two of Netflix’s new show, Dare Me.

Netflix’s Dare Me is the brand new cheerleader thriller that is going to be just as addictive as You.

Set to drop on March 20, 2020, the American high school drama has similar aspects to the hit show, Cheer.

But is there going to be a season two? Here’s what we know…

Will Dare Me have a season 2?

Although it is yet to be confirmed, fans think there will be a second season of the Netflix show as the shocking ending of season one calls for a follow-up.

Since the show is based on the 2012 book of the same name, people are convinced that there will be more to come as the book’s ending isn’t included in the first season of the programme.

How long is season 1?

There are ten episodes in season one.

What is it about?

Netflix’s description of the show reads: "Relationship topple and loyalties flip when an icy new cheerleading coach takes over a high school squad ruled by Beth and her devoted BFF, Addy."

