Miley Cyrus Returns ‘Home’ To Disney For ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ Backyard Session

6 March 2023, 12:45

By Kathryn Knight

Miley Cyrus is fronting a concert on Disney+ of her brand new album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ as well as hitting us in the nostalgia with a performance of ‘The Climb’ which was released in 2009.

Miley Cyrus is returning to her Disney home to celebrate the launch of her new album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ with an intimate performance of her eighth studio album for Backyard Sessions.

Disney+ announced the concert special a week before Miley’s album’s release date, revealing she’ll perform ‘Flowers’ and a number of brand new songs from her highly-anticipated album.

When Did Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Date & Why Did They Split?

‘Backyard Sessions’ is a series Miley herself began in 2012, where fans would tune in to watch Miley and her band perform outdoors.

Miley Cyrus' Disney+ special drops on the same day as her forthcoming album
Miley Cyrus' Disney+ special drops on the same day as her forthcoming album. Picture: Getty
Miley Cyrus' Backyard Sessions is coming to Disney+ for a one-off special
Miley Cyrus' Backyard Sessions is coming to Disney+ for a one-off special. Picture: Disney+

When is Miley Cyrus’ show on Disney+?

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) will be available to stream from 10th March, the day Miley’s album also comes out.

For viewers in the UK, it will be released at 6PM on Friday, which is 1PM ET and 10AM PT.

How to watch Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) on Disney+

Fans of Miley will have to subscribe to Disney+ to access Miley’s Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions).

A subscription to Disney+ is £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

Hannah Montana: The Movie came out in 2009
Hannah Montana: The Movie came out in 2009. Picture: Alamy

What will Miley sing during her Disney+ show?

Miley will sing some of her new songs from her brand new album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, as well as taking us all back to our youth with a performance of ‘The Climb’ which was released in 2009.

After her concert on Disney+ was announced, Miley took to Instagram Stories to tell fans: “It’s been 14 years since The Climb was released. In celebration watch my Backyard Sessions performance of this special song streaming only on #DisneyPlus March 10th.”

‘The Climb’ was the soundtrack to Miley’s 2009 film, Hannah Montana: The Movie and followed on from the success of the Hannah Montana series on the Disney channel, which ran from 2006 to 2011.

