MAFS Australia's Jack And Tori Reveal They Tried To Leave The Experiment

Married At First Sight Australia’s Jack and Tori may be the most controversial couple in the 2024 season, but what made them try to leave the social experiment?

Married At First Sight Australia has been a rollercoaster of emotions since it hit UK screens at the end of February 2024. With the show airing roughly one month behind Australia, the social experiment has wrapped up down under and the tea is now being spilled.

The experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken paired Jack and Tori with one another because of their strong-headed personalities and desire to be ‘alphas.’ However, in doing so, the experts accidentally created one of the most controversial couples the show has ever seen.

From ex-girlfriends to ex-wives, to the infamous ‘muzzle your woman’ comment, Jack and Tori have really been the centre of a lot of drama so far this season, but they’ve now revealed that they were almost pushed too far and tried to leave the experiment at one point.

It was after that very dispute with Lauren, the one where Jack made that misogynistic statement, that the pair felt the desire to leave because they didn’t want to be involved in any more drama and thought they’d be better off continuing their relationship off-camera.

Speaking to the Daily Mail Australia, Tori revealed, “I remember getting to a point where I said to Jack ''let's just leave'' probably just after the retreat,” she said.

“I was like, ''Let's just go together, we don't need to be surrounded by these people, these are not our people, let's just go.”

Tori revealed that she felt “alienated” by certain “alliances” that had formed amongst the other couples, especially at the Couples’ Retreat, which has yet to air in the UK.

“I think we were pretty much set in our ways,” Tori told the publication. “We knew that we were never going to have these people on side and we didn’t want them on side.”

“We were there for us and we had a really strong dynamic and a really strong relationship. So I think, we were just armoured up and ready to get to the end, and we’re so close at this point.”

Despite being at the centre of a lot of the arguments and drama in the show, Tori revealed she and Jack had had enough of the “orchestrated drama” and felt isolated, knowing that none of the other couples believed their relationship to be real.

From questioning whether Jack was even attracted to her, the drama unfolding over Jack’s ex and the high-tension arguments with Lauran, no one can say that Jack and Tori cruised through the experiment.

But ultimately the pair decided not to leave the experiment, with Tori saying the criticism from the rest of the cast created a more “resilient bond” between them.

