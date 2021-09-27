When Is The Final Episode Of Married At First Sight UK?

27 September 2021, 17:36

Married at First Sight UK will end soon
Married at First Sight UK will end soon. Picture: Married at First Sight UK/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Married At First Sight UK season six is soon coming to an end, with the final episode just days away.

Married at First Sight UK certainly filled the Love Island-shaped hole in our lives, as we got to watch the relationships between the likes of Marilyse and Franky and Josh and Amy develop over the last month.

After ‘yes week’ and the homestays, the newlyweds – who said 'I do' to complete strangers at the altar – have had their romances pushed to the limit.

Where Are The Married At First Sight UK Couples Now, Are Any Still Together?

In a matter of days we’ll get to see if any couples decided to stay together, and we’re rooting for Matt and Dan and Tayah and Adam, tbh.

Luke is coupled with Morag on MAFS UK
Luke is coupled with Morag on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

But when is the final episode of Married At First Sight UK, when does the series end?

Married at First Sight UK will come to an end on Monday 4 October at 9pm, where dating experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson, and Charlene Douglas will welcome back all 16 contestants for a review.

Even contestants we’ve seen leave the experiment, including Nikita, Jordon, Alexis and Ant are likely to return for a look-back at their time on the show.

The episode days prior to the final, on Thursday 30 September, looks set to be the start of the drama, as the couples will decide whether or not to renew their vows.

Megan and Bob ended their marriage at the second commitment ceremony
Megan and Bob ended their marriage at the second commitment ceremony. Picture: E4
Adam and Tayah seem to be the only loved-up couple on MAFS UK
Adam and Tayah seem to be the only loved-up couple on MAFS UK. Picture: Adam Aveling/Instagram

However, before all that fans will get to see one more dramatic dinner party.

The couples will also spend some time apart before deciding whether to renew their vows, giving the likes of Luke and Morag and Amy and Josh space to reflect on their turbulent journeys.

