23 September 2021, 10:50 | Updated: 23 September 2021, 11:55

Married at First Sight UK will soon come to an end, and there’s only one couple viewers believe are the picture of love.

Married at First Sight UK fans saw the couples move in together at one of their actual homes on Wednesday night, after spending weeks in a flat in Brighton away from their hometowns.

While it didn’t take long for Amy and Josh to have a blowout, Tayah listed all the changes she planned to make in husband Adam’s house.

Do The Married At First Sight UK Contestants Get Divorced?

Things went a little smoother with Dan and Matt, despite the fact they’re still figuring out how they’ll make their relationship work when Dan goes back to Northern Ireland.

MAFS UK fans just want to see Matt and Dan stay together
MAFS UK fans just want to see Matt and Dan stay together. Picture: E4
Amy and Josh came to blows on MAFS UK
Amy and Josh came to blows on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

The couple were seen discussing their distance in the calmest manner while the other couples’ drama unfolded elsewhere, and it’s just one of the reasons fans of MAFS UK think they’ll be the only couple to last.

“Cba with any of the couples except from Dan & Matt... without them love isnt real [sic],” one viewer tweeted.

“Dan and Matt are not kicking off and being all dramatic about where they are gonna live. It's a big decision and they are talking it over together. I hope it works out,” commented another.

“Nah im sorry if dan and matt don’t last im going to stop believing in love,” wrote a third.

Morag criticised Luke's home on Wednesday's MAFS UK
Morag criticised Luke's home on Wednesday's MAFS UK. Picture: E4
Luke's love for Morag hasn't yet been reciprocated
Luke's love for Morag hasn't yet been reciprocated. Picture: E4

Elsewhere on the show, bubbles were bursting for some of the couples.

Amy stormed off from Josh and Luke and Morag faced an awkward reunion with his parents.

Married at First Sight UK continues at 9pm on E4.

